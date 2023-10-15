NFL Fans Troll Browns for Fight with Trent Williams, Deebo, 49ers as Videos Emerge

Set Number: X164295 TK1

The fireworks between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers began well before Sunday's kickoff.

The teams got into a shoving match on the field while they were preparing for the game.

Some, including Fox's Jimmy Johnson, thought Cleveland only worsened its odds of upsetting San Francisco after giving the Niners plenty in the way of added motivation. Not to mention, there isn't any good time to get into a physical confrontation with two-time All-Pro Trent Williams or 2021 Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel.

Sure enough, the 49ers went 84 yards in five plays on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. Christian McCaffrey hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.