    NFL Fans Troll Browns for Fight with Trent Williams, Deebo, 49ers as Videos Emerge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2023

    Football: NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel (19), Charles Omenihu (94) and Trent Williams (71) in action, walk in the tunnel prior to game vs Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Philadelphia, PA 1/29/2023 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164295 TK1)
    Set Number: X164295 TK1

    The fireworks between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers began well before Sunday's kickoff.

    The teams got into a shoving match on the field while they were preparing for the game.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Things are already getting heated between the Niners and Browns! <a href="https://t.co/bclmLlA7IC">pic.twitter.com/bclmLlA7IC</a>

    Cam Inman @CamInman

    FIGHT!<br>49ers Browns pregame <a href="https://t.co/WR2x75CD16">pic.twitter.com/WR2x75CD16</a>

    Some, including Fox's Jimmy Johnson, thought Cleveland only worsened its odds of upsetting San Francisco after giving the Niners plenty in the way of added motivation. Not to mention, there isn't any good time to get into a physical confrontation with two-time All-Pro Trent Williams or 2021 Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    "This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don't poke the bear!"<br><br>The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/p8cza7Wf8x">pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x</a>

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    On the way in to locker room, one of the Niners yelled: "You do not cross that line." <a href="https://t.co/NkUK8oXDa3">pic.twitter.com/NkUK8oXDa3</a>

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Scrapping with Trent Williams is certainly… a choice. <a href="https://t.co/FGsw4LZN6G">https://t.co/FGsw4LZN6G</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Funniest part of the 49ers/Browns "scuffle" is how quickly Cleveland players calmed down as soon as Trent Williams showed up. Strong situational awareness.

    Billy 🏈 @Billyhottakes

    Trent Williams coming in from the bottom left is the exact reason you shouldn't try to fight the 9ers<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/o9ZZf6NGbG">pic.twitter.com/o9ZZf6NGbG</a>

    Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

    All I know is this. When you see Trent Williams…..Move out of the way! <a href="https://t.co/awDeCHPyRT">pic.twitter.com/awDeCHPyRT</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Trent Williams: <a href="https://t.co/4M1v6olX6l">pic.twitter.com/4M1v6olX6l</a> <a href="https://t.co/50U3ZGcQaC">https://t.co/50U3ZGcQaC</a>

    Sure enough, the 49ers went 84 yards in five plays on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. Christian McCaffrey hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.

    It might be a long day for the Browns.

