3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 6 Win vs. Eagles

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Jets can indeed win a lot of football games without Rodgers if they can get serviceable play from Wilson. The third-year signal-caller doesn't have to take over games the way Rodgers might, but he can't continually hurt his team with mistakes.



For the second straight week, Wilson played mostly mistake-free football. He was just 19-of-33 for 186 yards, but he didn't have a turnover. Wilson did throw an interception last week against the Denver Broncos, but that was more of a great pick by Patrick Surtain II than a poor throw by the 24-year-old.



Wilson took care of the football against a very good Eagle defense—one with eight takeaways over the first five weeks—and the Jets won. That's the good from New York's offensive performance.



The bad is that the Jets offensive line continues to be a problem. Wilson was sacked five times and was frequently under duress. The Jets also struggled to spark their ground game, and star running back Breece Hall was held to just 3.2 yards per carry.

