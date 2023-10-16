3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Win vs. 49ers

1 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

To be clear, Cleveland easily could have lost this game. Had Jake Moody connected on his 41-yard attempt with mere seconds remaining, it would have.



Mental mistakes and some up-and-down play from Walker put the Browns in that position.



Cleveland was flagged 13 times for 119 yards. It had two unnecessary roughness calls on San Francisco's game-opening touchdown drive and a pass interference call on the potential go-ahead 49ers drive. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has to get more disciplined play from his squad moving forward.



The Browns also need to get more careful play out of Walker if he's forced to start in Week 7—a distinct possibility with Deshaun Watson still nursing a shoulder injury.

"Although a Week 7 return is both realistic and possible, the Browns want to make sure that Watson's injury does not develop into a problem that lingers throughout the season," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Saturday.

