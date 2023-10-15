Bucks' Giannis on Damian Lillard Duo Hype After Trade: 'We Haven't Won Anything'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the most hyped teams for the 2023-24 season after trading for Damian Lillard, but Giannis Antetokounmpo knows hype only goes so far.

"We haven't won anything," he said, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

"There's going to be a lot of hype around us, but we haven't done anything. We haven't even played a game yet … So, we can talk about it all day, but at the end of the day, our actions speak louder than words. But we have an opportunity to do something great, and that's exciting for me."

Antetokounmpo knows how to do something great seeing how he already has a championship and NBA Finals MVP on his resume. But that title came without Lillard, who has never reached the NBA's mountaintop himself after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The pair has the chance to be the best duo in the league, but that will only become a reality with wins and championships.

"But Kobe, Shaq, Kareem, Oscar, those [duos] are great," Antetokounmpo said. "Those are all-time greats. And the reason they're all-time great is because they won. So, if you want to even join the conversation, we have to win. So, right now, we're not in that conversation."

They have the talent to eventually be in that conversation.

Having to stretch out well beyond the three-point line to deal with Lillard is going to be a nightmare situation for opposing defenses, as it will open up space in the lane for Antetokounmpo to attack.

And there may be nobody in the current-day NBA who is better at attacking.