Scoot Henderson Praised by Fans for Playmaking as Blazers Lose to Jazz

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson impressed fans with his playmaking ability during the team's 138-133 preseason loss to the Utah Jazz.

The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished the night with 17 points and a team-leading eight assists in 28 minutes. The 19-year old struggled with his jumper, although he shot 4-8 in the second half after going 2-9 before the break.

Henderson's mixture of elite athleticism and a soft touch around the basket was evident all night long. He also used his 6'2", 195-pound frame to stick with Utah's guards on the defensive side of the ball. Fans took notice.

Henderson has also been forming a strong on-court connection with the Trail Blazers' other top prospects, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Simons led Portland in scoring with 29 points in 24 minutes as Sharpe added 20 off the bench while shooting 8-15 from the field.

Portland's future likely depends on the trio of young guards, who have all shown promise throughout the preseason. Henderson and Sharpe apply plenty of rim pressure, while Simons' long-range shooting helps space the floor.

For Utah, sharpshooting power forward Lauri Markkanen finished the night with 26 points on 9-12 shooting as he attempts to make back-to-back All-Star appearances. Rookie first-round pick Keyonte George looked impressive off the bench, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists while shooting 3-6 from behind the arc.