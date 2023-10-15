X

NBA

    Scoot Henderson Praised by Fans for Playmaking as Blazers Lose to Jazz

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 15, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 14: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the preseason game on October 14, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson impressed fans with his playmaking ability during the team's 138-133 preseason loss to the Utah Jazz.

    The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished the night with 17 points and a team-leading eight assists in 28 minutes. The 19-year old struggled with his jumper, although he shot 4-8 in the second half after going 2-9 before the break.

    Henderson's mixture of elite athleticism and a soft touch around the basket was evident all night long. He also used his 6'2", 195-pound frame to stick with Utah's guards on the defensive side of the ball. Fans took notice.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    The two years in the G League really helped Scoot Henderson. He's more physically ready than a lot of rookies, especially rookie guards. And he has a really good feel for the NBA game too.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Scoot will be a good defensive player. I have no doubt about that.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Scoot Henderson and Keyonte George are 19 years old. <br><br>Keyonte looks like a 19 year old. Henderson looks like a grown man...

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Scoot is as confident a rookie as this league has known

    Mark Russell Pereira @Mark_R_Pereira

    Scoot Henderson looks absolutely huge out there.

    ai alt @trashSB_

    Scoot Henderson is him btw

    Bojenson @bojensonmedia

    Scoot has impressed me in every game I've watched him in so far. Great game sense, shooting and he seems to have the team behind him already.

    kevin ❄️ @KY_PDX

    Good D Scoot

    Henderson has also been forming a strong on-court connection with the Trail Blazers' other top prospects, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Simons led Portland in scoring with 29 points in 24 minutes as Sharpe added 20 off the bench while shooting 8-15 from the field.

    Portland's future likely depends on the trio of young guards, who have all shown promise throughout the preseason. Henderson and Sharpe apply plenty of rim pressure, while Simons' long-range shooting helps space the floor.

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    Scoot + Ant = 3 points :) <a href="https://t.co/AYRlDNYJHl">pic.twitter.com/AYRlDNYJHl</a>

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    shae x scoot <a href="https://t.co/YM7WZYphVh">pic.twitter.com/YM7WZYphVh</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Anfernee Simons has 18 PTS in 1Q 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/CYrikgLjlL">pic.twitter.com/CYrikgLjlL</a>

    PDX The God @PDX_The_God

    Scoot and Shaedon getting downhill is a beautiful thing.

    Blazers Palace @blazers_palace

    Anfernee Simons is the most underrated player in the NBA 🤷🏻‍♂️

    For Utah, sharpshooting power forward Lauri Markkanen finished the night with 26 points on 9-12 shooting as he attempts to make back-to-back All-Star appearances. Rookie first-round pick Keyonte George looked impressive off the bench, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists while shooting 3-6 from behind the arc.

    The Trail Blazers' final preseason game is on Monday night, when they'll travel to the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. ET.