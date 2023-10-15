NFL Week 6 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

NFL Week 6 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's ScheduleOctober 15, 2023
The 2023 NFL season has brought with it some exciting action, and Sunday's Week 6 slate will surely continue to deliver with 13 matchups on tap. The action kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in London, England.
Of the 26 teams in action on Sunday, only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated. Both teams will be looking to improve to 6-0, and there's little doubt they'll remain unbeaten.
The Eagles are set to face the New York Jets and the 49ers will square off against the Cleveland Browns.
For football fans who place wagers on games, some of the most important questions they face are which teams might pull off the upset and which favorites will come out on top.
So, here are some of the best picks for Sunday's Week 6 slate. (All lines/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).
Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) Over New York Jets (-115)
The Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the Jets were projected to be among football's elite after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.
However, Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in New York's season-opener and now Gang Green's outlook has changed dramatically with Zach Wilson under center.
Wilson led the Jets to a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos last week, but he continued to display some unsteadiness under center as he threw for just 199 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
The win also doesn't say much about the Jets as the Broncos have been one of the worst teams in football this season.
Sunday's matchup against the Eagles will be a tall task for the Jets, and Philadelphia should be able to cover the spread for a variety of reasons.
The Birds boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging 240.4 passing yards per game, 164 rushing yards per game and 28.2 points per game. The Jets, meanwhile, have been one of the worst teams against the rush this season, allowing 146.2 yards per game on the ground.
Given the running ability of Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, the Jets should have a difficult time containing an impressive Philadelphia offense.
New York will also be without two of its top defensive players on Sunday in cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, which means the field could be opened up for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.
The Eagles are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season and 11-1 ATS all-time against the Jets with six straight covers.
San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) Over Cleveland Browns (-112)
The 49ers are looking to remain unbeaten this weekend in a matchup against the Browns, and there's little doubt they'll accomplish the feat.
However, San Francisco's odds to win the matchup are -500, so the best bet to take here would be the Niners to cover the spread at -9.5.
Cleveland boasts a strong defense headed by Myles Garrett, but the Browns have yet to face an elite offense this season, facing the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens to begin the year.
The 49ers represent the Browns' toughest challenge yet, and there's little doubt San Francisco's explosive offense is going to put points on the board.
San Francisco is averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL this season (33.4 PPG) behind the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, star running back Christian McCaffrey leads the league with 510 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
The Browns, meanwhile, could have some trouble putting points on the board on Sunday.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out with a shoulder injury, meaning rookie signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get his second start of the season.
Thompson-Robinson started last weekend's loss to the Ravens, and the Browns offense failed to score a touchdown as they fell 28-3. He completed 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions in the loss.
The rookie now goes up against a tough San Francisco defense headlined by Nick Bosa. The 49ers are allowing just 202.6 passing yards per game, 64.2 rushing yards per game and 13.6 points per game.
This all doesn't bode well for the Browns, so expect the 49ers to keep rolling this weekend.
It's also important to note San Francisco is 4-0-1 against the spread this season with three straight covers.
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Under 42 Points
Picking the under in Sunday's Washington Commanders versus Atlanta Falcons matchup might be one of the easiest picks of the week.
Both offenses are a mess, and it's hard to see either team getting enough going to hit the over.
The Washington offense is averaging just 21.8 points per game this season and the team is coming off a brutal 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in which quarterback Sam Howell tossed his sixth interception of the year.
Howell has had his ups and downs, but it's going to be hard for him to move the ball against a Falcons defense that is allowing just 190.8 passing yards per game this season.
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, meanwhile, hasn't proven that he can be Atlanta's quarterback of the future. The 2022 third-round pick has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions this season, in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores.
With Ridder under center, the Falcons offense is averaging just 16.6 points per game. That number alone makes betting the under an intriguing option.
