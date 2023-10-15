NFL Week 6 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

1 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the Jets were projected to be among football's elite after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in New York's season-opener and now Gang Green's outlook has changed dramatically with Zach Wilson under center.

Wilson led the Jets to a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos last week, but he continued to display some unsteadiness under center as he threw for just 199 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The win also doesn't say much about the Jets as the Broncos have been one of the worst teams in football this season.

Sunday's matchup against the Eagles will be a tall task for the Jets, and Philadelphia should be able to cover the spread for a variety of reasons.

The Birds boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging 240.4 passing yards per game, 164 rushing yards per game and 28.2 points per game. The Jets, meanwhile, have been one of the worst teams against the rush this season, allowing 146.2 yards per game on the ground.

Given the running ability of Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, the Jets should have a difficult time containing an impressive Philadelphia offense.

New York will also be without two of its top defensive players on Sunday in cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, which means the field could be opened up for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.