Washington vs. Oregon Called Game of Year by Fans as Michael Penix Jr. Beats Bo Nix

The No. 7 Washington Huskies defeated the No. 8 Oregon Ducks 36-33 on Saturday in what was one of the most hard fought battles of the 2023 college football season.

Washington and Oregon exchanged touchdowns all night long, and while the Ducks outscored the Huskies in the second half, Kalen DeBoer's squad held on for the win after Oregon missed a game-tying 43-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Penix, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished the game 22 of 37 for 302 yards and four touchdowns against one interception, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished 33 of 44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the back-and-forth battle, college football fans were quick to dub Saturday's matchup the "game of the year":



The Huskies improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory while the Ducks dropped to 5-1.