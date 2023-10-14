X

    Washington vs. Oregon Called Game of Year by Fans as Michael Penix Jr. Beats Bo Nix

    Erin WalshOctober 14, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies waves during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The No. 7 Washington Huskies defeated the No. 8 Oregon Ducks 36-33 on Saturday in what was one of the most hard fought battles of the 2023 college football season.

    Washington and Oregon exchanged touchdowns all night long, and while the Ducks outscored the Huskies in the second half, Kalen DeBoer's squad held on for the win after Oregon missed a game-tying 43-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    THE KICK IS NO GOOD! WASHINGTON WINS! WHAT A GAME!<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/G0wvuKCXgZ">pic.twitter.com/G0wvuKCXgZ</a>

    Penix, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished the game 22 of 37 for 302 yards and four touchdowns against one interception, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished 33 of 44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

    Following the back-and-forth battle, college football fans were quick to dub Saturday's matchup the "game of the year":

    CFBTalkDaily @CFBTalkDaily

    The game of the year hype was very accurate. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oregon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oregon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Washington?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Washington</a>

    Ethan @ESabro3

    This Ducks v Huskies game is absolutely the game of the year to this point. Phenomenal game!

    andrew 🤙🏼 @The_Weidmanator

    Ok on a little break from the wrestling stuff…<br><br>Oregon and Washington has been the game of the year - easily.

    Cameron Derby (Blue Check) @CamDerbyTV

    I'll say it again. Game of the Year.

    Robert Ellis III @RobbySoMobby_

    As an OU fan i wana say Oregon @ Washington is the game of the year

    The Don @TheDonIsAMunch

    Washington Oregon is the game of the year. This is awesome. I love college football. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Footballlovers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Footballlovers</a>

    graham @thegrahamdubs

    This Washington-Oregon game has been so fun to watch. Could be the CFB game of the year. ⚡️

    Brady Hamilton @BradyH_216

    Oregon-Washington has to be the game of the year so far, right?!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a>

    TIP @MJKR713

    This ducks huskies game is shaping up to be the regular season game of the year

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    Play it again

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    I have had the fortune to to cover a lot of classic college football games over the last 25 years.<br><br>2023 Washington Oregon goes as close to the top of the list as the distance of the Bush Push.

    The Huskies improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory while the Ducks dropped to 5-1.

    College football fans are already clamoring for a rematch between these two programs. Who knows, it's possible they could meet in the Pac-12 championship game later this year.