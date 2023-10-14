Nuggets' Michael Malone: 'I Don't Get' Fuss over Trash Talk amid Lakers Comments

Jamie Schwarberow/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone suggested Thursday that he doesn't understand why some of his trash talk directed toward the Los Angeles Lakers in recent months has made headlines.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Malone addressed the reaction to his verbal barbs, saying:

"I don't get it and I don't really spend any time worrying about it. One thing I learned from my mother and father many years ago is you gotta be true to yourself. ... I'm gonna be me, I'm gonna support my guys, defend my guys and ride with my guys through the ups, through the downs, the wins and the losses. That's the only people I care about is that 17 players in the locker room, my family and all of our fans back in Denver."

The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last season en route to winning the first NBA championship in franchise history.

During the Western Conference Finals, Malone seemingly lamented the fact that the national media focused more on the Lakers than the Nuggets, saying: "All everybody talked about was the Lakers. Let's be honest, that was a national narrative: The Lakers were fine. They're down 1-0 but they figured something out. No one talked about that [Nuggets center] Nikola Jokić just had a historic performance."

After the Nuggets swept the Lakers, Malone took another shot, saying: "If anybody is still talking about the Lakers in the NBA Finals, that's on them. They've gone fishing. We're still playing,"

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN's Brianna Williams) after Denver won the NBA title, Malone seemed to reference LeBron James, joking: "Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news: I'm thinking about retiring. Only kidding, only kidding."

LeBron, who suggested he was contemplating retirement before deciding to return for the 2023-24 season, did not take kindly to the remark, and fired back on Instagram, writing:

"In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I'm on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I'm the SUN. I stay on forever!"

With the 2023-24 season on the horizon, it is shaping up to be a highly competitive battle for Western Conference supremacy.

The Nuggets and Lakers figure to be major players, as do the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, among others.

A Nuggets vs. Lakers rematch in the playoffs is entirely possible, and there will likely be plenty of fireworks should it come to fruition.