NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Plans to Sign G League Contract, Make NBA Comeback

After not playing in an NBA game last season, Derrick Favors is looking to make a comeback in the G League.

Favors told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype he intends to sign with a G League club "soon" in an attempt to showcase his abilities for NBA teams:

"I still love the game. I love everything about it. I love the whole process of working out, getting better, the weight room and conditioning, and the on-court work. I still have a love and passion for the game. Obviously, things change, and I have to adjust to it. Part of me joining the G League is trying to continue my career, finding ways to get better, hopefully get back to the league, and be a mentor to the young guys."

Favors did add offers from overseas teams "will be there" if the G League doesn't work out, but this plan is the "best option" for where he's at right now.

After spending the 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Favors was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of a seven-player deal in September 2022. The Rockets waived him right before the start of the regular season.

The Atlanta Hawks signed Favors to a 10-day contract in January, but he never got into a game before his deal expired.

Favors was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets. He only spent four months with the Nets before being traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Deron Williams deal in February 2011.

The best stretch of Favors career came over two seasons from 2014-15 to 2015-16. He averaged 16.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 8.2 rebounds per game in 136 appearances.

In his most recent season with the Thunder, Favors averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 39 appearances. He didn't play after Feb. 24 due to a back injury.