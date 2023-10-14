    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 230

      Sodiq Yusuff (left) and Edson Barboza face off before their featherweight fight.
      UFC Fight Night 230 goes down today in the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, with an early 4:00 pm start time.

      There has not been a ton of chatter about this card. That's due partly to the fact that it's competing for attention with today's hectic Misfit's boxing show in the United Kingdom, but also because it's a little lacklustre on paper.

      If last week's Apex card taught us anything, though, it's that these under-the-radar fight nights often provide great entertainment.

      Today's card definitely has that potential.

      In the main event, former lightweight contender Edson Barboza will get another tough test at featherweight, taking on rising star Sodiq Yusuff. Both guys are top-15 talent, and it could go either way.

      The co-main event will also feature two top-15 fighters, as ranked flyweights Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo collide.

      Earlier on the main card, bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez will look to rebound from the first loss of his career opposite fellow Top-15 fighter Jonathan Martinez.

      Former welterweight contender Michel Pereira is also set to appear on the card. After an embarrassing scale fail in his last attempt at making the welterweight limit, the fan favourite striker will be moving up to middleweight to take on TUF veteran Andre Petroski.

      Stay tuned for the real winners of this low profile afternoon card in Las Vegas.

    UFC Fight Night 230 Fight Card

      Jennifer Maia (left) and Viviane Araujo square off before their flyweight fight.
      Main Card

      Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

      Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

      Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

      Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

      Cameron Saaiman vs. Christian Rodriguez

      Prelims

      Darren Elkins vs. T.J. Brown

      Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

      Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte

      Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

      Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili

      Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

