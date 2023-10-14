The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 230

0 of 1

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 230 goes down today in the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, with an early 4:00 pm start time.

There has not been a ton of chatter about this card. That's due partly to the fact that it's competing for attention with today's hectic Misfit's boxing show in the United Kingdom, but also because it's a little lacklustre on paper.

If last week's Apex card taught us anything, though, it's that these under-the-radar fight nights often provide great entertainment.

Today's card definitely has that potential.

In the main event, former lightweight contender Edson Barboza will get another tough test at featherweight, taking on rising star Sodiq Yusuff. Both guys are top-15 talent, and it could go either way.

The co-main event will also feature two top-15 fighters, as ranked flyweights Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo collide.

Earlier on the main card, bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez will look to rebound from the first loss of his career opposite fellow Top-15 fighter Jonathan Martinez.

Former welterweight contender Michel Pereira is also set to appear on the card. After an embarrassing scale fail in his last attempt at making the welterweight limit, the fan favourite striker will be moving up to middleweight to take on TUF veteran Andre Petroski.