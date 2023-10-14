CM Punk, WWE Rumors Fueled During Star's MMA Commentary Appearance for CFFC

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

CM Punk's commentary partner cracked a joke Friday night during a Cage Fury Fighting Championships event about the rumors of Punk trying to return to WWE.

During the open for the show, the announcer said, "We've got CM Punk here tonight. He might be going to other promotions, who knows?"

Punk left WWE in 2014 and stayed out of pro wrestling for more than seven years before signing with AEW in 2021. He went on to become a two-time AEW world champion, but backstage issues led to his demise.

After getting into a reported altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view event in August, Punk's AEW contract was terminated.

That almost immediately led to rumors and speculation about Punk going back to WWE since it is by far the biggest company in pro wrestling, and going anywhere else would be considered a step down from AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Punk expressed interest in going to WWE, but WWE "turned him down."

Meltzer added that a source told him "there's no such thing as 'no forever' when it comes to WWE," but as of now, WWE has decided against signing the 44-year-old veteran.

Amid reports that Punk was spotted in Orlando, Florida, this week, WWE speculation ramped up again since the WWE Performance Center is located in Orlando.

Fightful Select (h/t Upton) confirmed that Punk was indeed in Orlando, but it was only because he was calling the CFFC event in nearby Tampa.

Punk was a top star during his first WWE tenure, holding a world title on five occasions, and he instantly became AEW's biggest draw once he signed with the company.

There is no question that Punk is the biggest name currently available in free agency, and while he would provide a boost in terms of interest and popularity anywhere he goes, WWE and other promotions must also weigh whether signing him is worth the risk of a disruption of backstage chemistry.

WWE is red hot currently and doesn't necessarily need Punk, but if there comes a time that the promotion feels it needs a spark, Punk would be a surefire way to provide it.