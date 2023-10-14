Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Lionel Messi on 2023 Forbes List of Top-Paid Soccer Players

David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Lionel Messi may have dominated the soccer headlines since his move to the MLS with Inter Miami, but he still fell short in one aspect.

According to Forbes (h/t ESPN), Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid soccer player in the world this year over Messi, Neymar and others.

Ronaldo, who is also ranked by Forbes as the highest-paid athlete in any sport, claimed the top spot with expected total earnings of $260 million. His contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr is believed to be worth $200 million. He joined the team in January after previously starring for Manchester United.

Messi ranked second with expected total earnings of $135 million. Still, he has a reason to celebrate, as he is the first MLS player to crack the top 10 since David Beckham in 2012.

The top 10 on Forbes' list of highest-paid footballers looks like this:

Cristiano Ronaldo ($260m) Lionel Messi ($135m)

Neymar ($112m)

Kylian Mbappé ($110m)

Karim Benzema ($106m)

Erling Haaland ($58m)

Mohamed Salah ($53m)

Sadio Mané ($52m)

Kevin De Bruyne ($39m)

Harry Kane ($36m)

