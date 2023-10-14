Lakers' Pelinka on LeBron James' Energy: 'We Haven't Seen Anything Like It'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As he enters his 21st season in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down.

During the team's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude that he believes James has set a new standard for performance this deep into a career.

"It was amazing to watch him attack the offseason, it was almost like it was his rookie year again in the league," Pelinka said at the 1:00 mark. "He was in our building at six or seven in the morning, working out with Rui [Hachimura] a lot and some of the other young guys. So I just think his energy in year 21 is unbelievable, we haven't seen anything like it, but it defines his leadership, just the way he works and approaches the game."

James played 18 minutes in Friday's 129-125 loss and scored 12 points while adding five assists.

While he will turn 39 in December, it's clear that James is motivated to help the Lakers chase another championship following last season's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. He will be hoping for a healthy campaign in 2023-24, as he hasn't played in more than 60 games since the 2019-20 season, which is the last time he helped lead Los Angeles to a title.