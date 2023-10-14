Victor Wembanyama Dunk, Block Highlights Has NBA Fans in Awe as Spurs Defeat Heat

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is as advertised.

The Frenchman wowed NBA fans on Friday night with his brilliant performance in a 120-104 preseason win over the Miami Heat.

He notched 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 23 minutes, making some highlight-reel worthy plays in the process.

Although it's only the preseason, Wembanyama is certainly looking like he's ready for the spotlight. From dunking and blocking to lobbing, there's seemingly nothing the 7'4" big man can't do.

Following his latest performance, NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left in awe:

Since being selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs in the 2023 draft, Wembanyama's play has been put under the microscope as fans hope can become the next big thing.