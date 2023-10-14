X

    Victor Wembanyama Dunk, Block Highlights Has NBA Fans in Awe as Spurs Defeat Heat

    Erin WalshOctober 14, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs' French forward #01 Victor Wembanyama celebrates after scoring during the NBA preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is as advertised.

    The Frenchman wowed NBA fans on Friday night with his brilliant performance in a 120-104 preseason win over the Miami Heat.

    He notched 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 23 minutes, making some highlight-reel worthy plays in the process.

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby rises UP for the rejection 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/sOepYjzUNs">pic.twitter.com/sOepYjzUNs</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WEMBY OFF THE SOCHAN STEAL 🔨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/pjy1qOyfyC">pic.twitter.com/pjy1qOyfyC</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WEMBY LOB OFF THE GIVE-AND-GO 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/ak52KT9jNs">pic.twitter.com/ak52KT9jNs</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A DUNK BY WEMBY 😱<br><br>HE'S TAKING OVER IN SAN ANTONIO.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/hGfvd5Ih5L">pic.twitter.com/hGfvd5Ih5L</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    This is NOT photoshopped 😳<br><br>(via Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images) <a href="https://t.co/CKVKs9Zlgg">pic.twitter.com/CKVKs9Zlgg</a>

    Although it's only the preseason, Wembanyama is certainly looking like he's ready for the spotlight. From dunking and blocking to lobbing, there's seemingly nothing the 7'4" big man can't do.

    Following his latest performance, NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left in awe:

    iKnowSports @iKnowSport23

    Victor Wembanyama looks like he's a cheat code out there. Someone that is his size shouldn't be able to move the way he does. Watching him play you can just tell he's already something special. 🦄🛸👽🏃🏾‍♂️💨🏀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wembanyama?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wembanyama</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanAntonio?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanAntonio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spurs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spurs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a>

    Harkin 👑🇵🇹🌸 | Fan Account | @HKWrestlingFan

    Wembanyama is worth all the Hype. That man isnt human Im dead serious 😭 Some of the highlights today are scary

    Patrick Rice🛃 @MrPatrickRice

    Victor Wembanyama is going to be a problem 🏀

    BallTalkSource @BallTalkSource

    Victor Wembanyama it's only pre season! STOP IT!!!! ‼️‼️‼️‼️<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9aWjKwoVb7">pic.twitter.com/9aWjKwoVb7</a>

    Blank Slate @blankslate2017

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nba</a> is not ready for this. In the wide open game of today, Victor Wembanyama is not guardable. <a href="https://t.co/2hyIipPNQK">https://t.co/2hyIipPNQK</a>

    Christian Clark @cclark_13

    The highlights make it look like Wembanyama is playing on a Nerf hoop.

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Victor Wembanyama tonight 😂 <a href="https://t.co/6vJ5hwH9Kk">pic.twitter.com/6vJ5hwH9Kk</a>

    SportsFan35 @brando2734

    Victor Wembanyama is absolutely unbelievable. He's so freaking good it's legit laughable. Idk that I would prefer another player in the league.

    IFEELLIKEJOSHY @IFEELLIKEJOSHY

    Wembanyama is a cheat code frfr

    Ethan 🏆 @splashcitynba

    I've seen enough. <br><br>Wembanyama will put up huge numbers as a rookie and have a great chance to make the All Star team in his first season. He is ready to play at an NBA level right now, no questions asked.

    Jay the One & Only @Js4424

    Victor Wembanyama is 7'4 with handles like a guard. How is this real?!? 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/HDJ4m41UkM">pic.twitter.com/HDJ4m41UkM</a>

    Dah (Victor Wembanyama FP) @WEMBYDAONE

    Generational <a href="https://t.co/kqyL7LkXzS">https://t.co/kqyL7LkXzS</a>

    Since being selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs in the 2023 draft, Wembanyama's play has been put under the microscope as fans hope can become the next big thing.

    If Wembanyama continues to compete at a high level into the regular season, NBA fans will be in for a treat as he's like nothing we've ever seen before.

