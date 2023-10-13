WWE Rumors: Randy Orton Planning Return by 2023 Survivor Series amid Injury Rehab

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Randy Orton has been out of action for nearly a year and a half due to a back injury, but the 14-time WWE world champion's return reportedly may be on the horizon.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Friday that WWE "has been planning" for Orton to be back in the fold by Survivor Series, which is taking place on Nov. 25 in Chicago.

Orton last wrestled a match in May 2022 when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a champions vs. champions match on an episode of SmackDown.

After the match was over, The Usos attacked Orton and put him through the announce table, which was WWE's way of writing him off television so he could address his back issues.

Last month, photos and videos surfaced on social media that appeared to show Orton at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sapp later confirmed that Orton was indeed at the PC.

Typically, when injured wrestlers are at the Performance Center, it means they are working out, taking bumps and preparing for a return to action.

Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported last year that Orton underwent fusion surgery on his lower back.

While Orton reportedly "insisted" to people within WWE that he would be back, some in WWE felt they would be "fortunate" if Orton returned given that he underwent a significant surgery at 43 years of age.

Orton's father, WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton, told Bill Apter of WrestleBinge (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert) in May that it was his belief doctors told Randy not to return to wrestling.

Cowboy Bob wasn't so sure his son would listen, though, remarking, "Randy will do what Randy's going to do."

If Orton does indeed return by Survivor Series, it will mean WWE is getting one of its biggest stars back at a pivotal time on the calendar.

Survivor Series is one of WWE's biggest events, and not long after that, WWE will begin the build toward the Royal Rumble and then WrestleMania 40.

WWE has a red-hot product and a ton of momentum on its side, and the return of one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history will only add to it.