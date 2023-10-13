Mel Kiper's 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Caleb Williams Stays No. 1, Harrison Jr. Falls

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is undeniably the best signal-caller in college football, so it should come as little surprise that he remained atop ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's big board this week.

However, one player who did rise on Kiper's latest big board is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. He leapfrogged Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the No. 2 spot after previously being ranked No. 3.

Here's a look at Kiper's top 10:

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (Previously No. 1) Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (Previously No. 3) Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (Previously No. 2) Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Previously No. 4) Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (Previously No. 5) Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (Previously No. 6) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (Previously No. 7) Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama (Previously No. 9) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (Previously No. 10) Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (Previously No. 11)

Williams is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft following a standout college career. He claimed the 2022 Heisman Trophy and remains atop the conversation surrounding the award this year.

The 21-year-old has led the Trojans to a 6-0 record this season. He has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns against one interception to begin the year, in addition to rushing for 124 yards and six scores.

For Kiper, there's no question that Williams is currently the best available draft prospect:

"Williams is a gunslinger, and there are 'wow' throws all over his tape, even going back to his freshman season at Oklahoma. He's incredible escaping the pocket and making off-platform throws, excelling when plays break down. His improvisational skills are off the charts—it's incredible how he can make the first defender miss and create first downs out of thin air. He has great field vision and throws dimes to receivers while under duress. He's incredibly creative, which is not something we can usually say of quarterbacks."

Much like USC, North Carolina is undefeated with a 5-0 record, largely thanks to Maye.

The 21-year-old has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 174 yards and four scores.

Maye is widely regarded as the second-best signal-caller available in the 2024 draft class, and considering the quarterback position is the most valuable, it's no surprise the UNC product has now supplanted Harrison for No. 2 on Kiper's list.

Kiper wrote of Maye:

"Maye had a fantastic debut season as the starter at UNC, throwing for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven picks. He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. Maye can make every throw with ease. He's accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs. He varies his pass speeds really well -- he knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws."

Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is undeniably the best wideout available in the 2024 draft class. He put together an outstanding sophomore season in 2022, catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games and is on pace to record his second straight 1,000-plus yard season as a junior.

In five games this season for 5-0 Ohio State, Harrison has caught 25 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a valuable asset for the program's offense this year, and it seems that sky is the limit for the Buckeye.

Kiper wrote of Harrison:

"I have an elite grade on Harrison, whose name should be familiar. His dad is that Marvin Harrison, whom I scouted coming out of Syracuse in 1996 and is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The younger Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004). Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed. His dad ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the 1996 draft but was just under 6 feet when the Colts took him in Round 1. Harrison Jr. is four inches taller and could have similar speed."