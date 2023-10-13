Rams' Sean McVay Won't Coach vs. Cardinals If Wife Veronika Goes into Labor Sunday

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may not be on the sideline for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and for good reason.

McVay's wife Veronika is due to give birth to their son "any day now" and he will not be on the sideline if their child arrives on game day, he told reporters Friday.

"Really feel fortunate that it's been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn't quite hit me yet," McVay said. "He's active right now, it seems like he's ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be."

It's unclear who would take over interim head coaching duties if McVay were to miss the game. However, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would be a good bet.

Morris has served as L.A.'s defensive coordinator since 2021 and he interviewed for several head coaching positions ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos were among the teams to consider Morris for their then-vacant positions.

Additionally, Morris served as interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after the franchise fired Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start. He was also head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, posting a 17-31 record in that span.

The Rams enter Sunday's game third in the NFC West with a 2-3 record. The team wasn't expected to be very competitive this season, though the likes of rookie wideout Puka Nacua have exceeded expectations and provided a glimpse of what the future could look like.

L.A. is heavily favored against Arizona this weekend, boasting -325 odds to win the game, per DraftKings Sportsbook. If McVay misses the matchup, the team will be left in good hands.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).