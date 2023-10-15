NFL Week 6 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

1 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane's rise has been one of the best storylines of the NFL season so far. After falling to the third round of the NFL draft this spring, he assembled 460 yards and a whopping five touchdowns on the ground in four games, adding another two receiving touchdowns.

But Achane suffered a knee injury against the New York Giants in Week 5, and the Dolphins have placed him on injured reserve, hoping he'll return later this season. In the meantime, they'll be looking to Raheem Mostert to step up in the backfield.

Thanks to Achane's breakout performance this season, the Dolphins haven't needed Mostert to be a lead back. But he's still put together a nice year so far, with 314 rushing yards on 58 attempts and seven touchdowns on the ground.