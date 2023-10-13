Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Not Expected to Miss Season Opener Despite Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has missed time in the preseason due to a left heel injury, although it is not expected to keep him out of the team's regular season opener.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers have been "monitoring soreness" in Vanderbilt's heel although he's fully expected to be available for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24.

Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting after he arrived in Los Angeles due to a midseason trade with the Utah Jazz in 2023.

