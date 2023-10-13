X

    Browns' David Njoku Says He Should've Been Blinded by Injuries from Fire Pit Accident

    Adam WellsOctober 13, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has opened up about the injuries he suffered in a fire-pit accident at his home.

    Speaking to reporters after Friday's practice, Njoku called this an "interesting" experience and said he "should have been blinded" because his eyes were open when the incident occurred.

    Hayden Grove @H_Grove

    David Njoku spoke today, said he's grateful to God to be alive.<br><br>Said his eyes were open when the whole thing happened and he's blessed to have his vision and his breath. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cc6yxwUeQb">pic.twitter.com/Cc6yxwUeQb</a>

    Njoku was a late addition to the Browns' injury report going into a Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens with arm and face injuries. He made a vague post on social media on Sept. 30, one day before the game was played.

    Chief David Njoku @David_Njoku80

    The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DawgPound?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DawgPound</a>

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Malki Kawa, Njoku's agent, confirmed the injuries were the result of an incident with a fire pit in the backyard of Njoku's residence.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    From David Njoku's agent. I'm told his injuries were caused by a fire pit in his backyard. All things considered, a positive update. <a href="https://t.co/HVoyQQ3TUy">https://t.co/HVoyQQ3TUy</a>

    Thursday was the first time Njoku showed the wounds on his face in a series of images posted on Instagram. The 27-year-old had been wearing a mask in public since the situation occurred prior to posting his pictures online.

    Despite the severity of the burns on his face and body, Njoku was on the field in Week 4. He played 70 percent of the offensive snaps and caught a season-high six passes for 46 yards in the 28-3 loss against the Ravens.

    Njoku hasn't practiced this week leading up to Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said he will likely be listed as questionable and could sit out.

    A first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2017, Njoku has appeared in 83 games in seven seasons. He has started each of the first four games in 2023 and ranks third on the team with 138 receiving yards.