UFC Vegas 81: Yusuff vs. Barboza Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The co-main event features women's flyweights who are in need of a win to stay relevant in the division.

Maia has won back-to-back fights but it came on the heels of a 2-4 run. One of those losses was in a title fight to Valentina Shevchenko, but she went on to lose two out of her next three with losses against Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot.

She did look better in her wins, but there wasn't a lot there to believe that she has another run at the title in her.

Then again, Araújo is running out of time to make that kind of run either. At 36 years old, it's fair to wonder how much longer she can fight at a high level. She's currently on a two-fight skid with decision losses to Alexa Grasso and Amanda Ribas.

Neither of the women are elite strikers, but Araújo is the more aggressive grappler. She averages 1.81 takedowns per 15 minutes while Maia is at just 0.27, per UFC Stats.

Araújo is the one who is more likely to control where the fight takes place and come away with a win on points.