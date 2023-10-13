Fantasy Alert: Chuba Hubbard to Be Panthers' RB1 with Miles Sanders out Injured

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you're a fantasy manager with Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders on your roster, it might be a good idea to see if Chuba Hubbard is available on the waiver wire.

Head coach Frank Reich announced Hubbard will get the bulk of the carries on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Sanders unable to play due to a shoulder injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.