    Fantasy Alert: Chuba Hubbard to Be Panthers' RB1 with Miles Sanders out Injured

    Adam WellsOctober 13, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball during a football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    If you're a fantasy manager with Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders on your roster, it might be a good idea to see if Chuba Hubbard is available on the waiver wire.

    Head coach Frank Reich announced Hubbard will get the bulk of the carries on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Sanders unable to play due to a shoulder injury.

