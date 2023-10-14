NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IOctober 14, 2023

      Lions WR Josh Reynolds
      Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Week 6 kicked off with a relatively one-sided matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos on Thursday night. While the game was good for Travis Kelce and Courtland Sutton managers, it yielded several underwhelming fantasy performances.

      Many managers will now be looking to play catch-up, and injuries are going to limit options. Additionally, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are on bye this week.

      Below, we'll run down our top remaining flex plays for Week 6 and examine a few waiver-wire targets to consider.

      All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Week 6 Flex Top 40

      Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
      Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      12. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      14. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      15. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      17. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      18. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      19. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      22. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

      23. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      27. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      28. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      29. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      30. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      31. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      32. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      33. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      34. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      35. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      36. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      37. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      38. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      39. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      40. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    Waiver Target: Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens RB Justice Hill
      Joe Sargent/Getty Images

      Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill faces a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Titans are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry on the season.

      However, Tennessee hasn't fully shut down running backs and has been more of a middle-of-the-pack unit in fantasy. The Titans have allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to the position thus far.

      Hill is primarily worth a claim and a spot start because of Baltimore's usage. Gus Edwards has led the rushing rotation, but Hill has been used more heavily in the red zone and in passing situations.

      Last week, Hill caught four passes, logged 45 scrimmage yards and found the end zone. He has now scored a touchdown in two of his four appearances. Given the matchup, he's the top Ravens RB to roster, and he's available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and 70 percent of ESPN leagues.

    Waiver Target: Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

      Lions WR Josh Reynolds
      Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

      It's looking likely that Amon-Ra St. Brown will suit up for the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He's been dealing with an abdominal injury but is hoping to return after missing Week 5.

      "This week, it's a new week. I feel good. I feel ready, so we'll see," St. Brown said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

      Detroit will probably get its first 2023 look at St. Brown and Jameson Williams together against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Sam LaPorta battling a calf injury, though, there will still be room for Josh Reynolds in the game plan.

      Reynolds is rostered in only 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues. While he hasn't been a sure thing this season—he didn't record a catch in Week 3—the 28-year-old has been reliable more often than not.

      In four of his five games, Reynolds has had no fewer than three receptions and no fewer than 66 receiving yards. The Buccaneers, who have another middle-of-the-road defense, have allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in 2023.

    Waiver Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

      Commanders TE Logan Thomas
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      With a few tight ends likely unavailable this week, it's a great time to turn to Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders.

      Thomas has never been a top-tier fantasy option, but he's been good for the occasional big game. Last Thursday, for example, he caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He's also caught touchdown passes in two of his four outings.

      This week could coax another big performance out of Thomas. The Atlanta Falcons have surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and just gave up seven catches, 65 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Schultz in Week 5.

      A tight end has caught no fewer than seven passes against Atlanta over the past three weeks. Thomas should have a solid PPR floor against the Falcons this week, and he's rostered in only 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.

      *Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.

