Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 6 kicked off with a relatively one-sided matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos on Thursday night. While the game was good for Travis Kelce and Courtland Sutton managers, it yielded several underwhelming fantasy performances.
Many managers will now be looking to play catch-up, and injuries are going to limit options. Additionally, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are on bye this week.
Below, we'll run down our top remaining flex plays for Week 6 and examine a few waiver-wire targets to consider.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 6 Flex Top 40
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
2. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
9. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
12. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
14. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
15. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
17. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
18. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
19. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
22. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
23. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
27. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
29. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
30. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
31. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
32. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
33. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
34. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
35. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
36. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
38. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
40. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Waiver Target: Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill faces a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. The Titans are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry on the season.
However, Tennessee hasn't fully shut down running backs and has been more of a middle-of-the-pack unit in fantasy. The Titans have allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to the position thus far.
Hill is primarily worth a claim and a spot start because of Baltimore's usage. Gus Edwards has led the rushing rotation, but Hill has been used more heavily in the red zone and in passing situations.
Last week, Hill caught four passes, logged 45 scrimmage yards and found the end zone. He has now scored a touchdown in two of his four appearances. Given the matchup, he's the top Ravens RB to roster, and he's available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and 70 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Target: Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
It's looking likely that Amon-Ra St. Brown will suit up for the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He's been dealing with an abdominal injury but is hoping to return after missing Week 5.
"This week, it's a new week. I feel good. I feel ready, so we'll see," St. Brown said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
Detroit will probably get its first 2023 look at St. Brown and Jameson Williams together against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Sam LaPorta battling a calf injury, though, there will still be room for Josh Reynolds in the game plan.
Reynolds is rostered in only 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues. While he hasn't been a sure thing this season—he didn't record a catch in Week 3—the 28-year-old has been reliable more often than not.
In four of his five games, Reynolds has had no fewer than three receptions and no fewer than 66 receiving yards. The Buccaneers, who have another middle-of-the-road defense, have allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in 2023.
Waiver Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders
With a few tight ends likely unavailable this week, it's a great time to turn to Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders.
Thomas has never been a top-tier fantasy option, but he's been good for the occasional big game. Last Thursday, for example, he caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He's also caught touchdown passes in two of his four outings.
This week could coax another big performance out of Thomas. The Atlanta Falcons have surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and just gave up seven catches, 65 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Schultz in Week 5.
A tight end has caught no fewer than seven passes against Atlanta over the past three weeks. Thomas should have a solid PPR floor against the Falcons this week, and he's rostered in only 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy scoring and roster information from FantasyPros.