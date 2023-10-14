Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

3 of 4

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It's looking likely that Amon-Ra St. Brown will suit up for the Detroit Lions in Week 6. He's been dealing with an abdominal injury but is hoping to return after missing Week 5.



"This week, it's a new week. I feel good. I feel ready, so we'll see," St. Brown said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.



Detroit will probably get its first 2023 look at St. Brown and Jameson Williams together against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Sam LaPorta battling a calf injury, though, there will still be room for Josh Reynolds in the game plan.



Reynolds is rostered in only 48 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues. While he hasn't been a sure thing this season—he didn't record a catch in Week 3—the 28-year-old has been reliable more often than not.

