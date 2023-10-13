Bucs' Mike Evans Will Be 'Full Go' for Lions Game After Hamstring Injury, Bowles Says

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Coming off a bye last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' hamstring injury has had extra time to heal.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Evans will be "full go" for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Evans was limited to just 26 snaps in Tampa's 26-9 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 1. He left the game in the second quarter with what Bowles said was a "tweaked" hamstring.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported two days later the belief was Evans' injury was mild, but he was set to undergo an MRI to confirm it.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice, things seemed to be trending in the right direction. Evans was a limited practice participant on Thursday.

The Bucs have been a pleasant surprise so far this season. They have won three of their first four games and sit atop the NFC South. Defense has been the driving force behind their success with just 17.0 points allowed per game, but the offense has had its good moments.

Baker Mayfield is completing a career-high 69.6 percent of his attempts with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Evans has been Mayfield's go-to target this season. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the team in targets (31), receptions (30), receiving yards (337) and touchdowns (three). His 16.9 yards per reception ranks fifth among all players with at least 20 catches.