Lakers HC Defends Christian Wood After Offseason Rumors, Criticism: 'People Say S--t'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stood up for forward Christian Wood and expressed excitement over what Wood will be able to accomplish in L.A.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape noted that there were "rumors challenging" Wood's "work ethic and defense" this offseason, but Ham dismissed the narrative, saying:

"I don't know what happened in Dallas and that's not my business. I don't know. People say s--t. 'He's lazy. He doesn't play any defense.' I know the kid. I know what he's going to do for me and he's done everything that I expected him to do up to this point since camp has been going on.

"And so, I don't judge my relationship based off other people's opinion of certain individuals. I deal with you directly and I have my own relationship with him and I know what he's capable of and what he'll do for me."

Wood went unsigned through the first two months of free agency, and Ham told Spears that he kept in contact with both Wood and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka throughout the process.

Los Angeles ultimately signed Wood to a two-year, $5.7 million prove-it deal with a player option in the second season.

Before that, Wood signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Houston Rockets in 2020, and he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks prior to last season.

Wood primarily came off the bench during his one season in Dallas, averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

Over his past three seasons combined, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 18.1 points. 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest, and he is shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.

It is unclear why things soured in Dallas, but Wood told Spears he is "motivated after what Dallas did." Wood declined to elaborate on what he meant, saying: "I can't talk about that now. It's going to come a time where I'll talk about it."

Ham is familiar with Wood and his game, as he coached the former UNLV star and Long Beach, California, native during the 2018-19 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Spears, Ham called Wood one of his "basketball children" which further explains his enthusiasm over getting to coach Wood again.