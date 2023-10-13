College Football Picks Week 7: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Alabama is 5-1 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in each of their last three contests, two of which came against their supposed competition for the SEC West crown.

Jalen Milroe hit his stride at quarterback and the defense held its last three foes to 20 points or fewer.

Alabama is rolling along at a nice pace right now, which is something we did not think we would say after its loss to the Texas Longhorns and the sluggish 17-3 win over the South Florida Bulls that followed.

Milroe and Co. should have a big afternoon against an Arkansas defense that allowed over 30 points in three of its four losses and gives up 340.7 total yards per game.

Arkansas hung close with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels on the road in recent weeks, but keeping pace against Alabama in Tuscaloosa requires a different level of play.