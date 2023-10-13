College Football Picks Week 7: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

College Football Picks Week 7: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeOctober 13, 2023
The Alabama Crimson Tide have not let one loss define their season.
Nick Saban's team enters Week 7 with a 5-1 overall record and it is the only team in the SEC West with an undefeated conference record.
The Crimson Tide are on a collision course with the Georgia Bulldogs for a December showdown in the SEC Championship Game.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are the next foe that could be bulldozed by the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas has not won a SEC game yet this season and its defense has had trouble stopping some of the better teams in the conference.
Bettors went back to trusting Alabama on the spread a few weeks ago, and Week 7 could be the time to hop back on the Colorado Buffaloes' bandwagon.
Shedeur Sanders and Co. are in the spotlight on Friday night against the Stanford Cardinal, and they have the potential to put up another high offensive total in a Pac-12 mismatch.
Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama (-20)
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Alabama is 5-1 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in each of their last three contests, two of which came against their supposed competition for the SEC West crown.
Jalen Milroe hit his stride at quarterback and the defense held its last three foes to 20 points or fewer.
Alabama is rolling along at a nice pace right now, which is something we did not think we would say after its loss to the Texas Longhorns and the sluggish 17-3 win over the South Florida Bulls that followed.
Milroe and Co. should have a big afternoon against an Arkansas defense that allowed over 30 points in three of its four losses and gives up 340.7 total yards per game.
Arkansas hung close with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels on the road in recent weeks, but keeping pace against Alabama in Tuscaloosa requires a different level of play.
Alabama comes into Saturday with a 16-game winning streak over Arkansas, and five of its last six wins in the series have come by 20 points or more.
Stanford at Colorado (-12.5)
Friday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Colorado eclipsed its season win total with its Week 6 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Even though the Buffaloes lost back-to-back games to the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, they have been a successful team in Deion Sanders' first year.
Colorado could make some national headlines on Friday night in a mismatch with Stanford.
Stanford comes into Friday night off a 42-point concession to Oregon and with a defense that allows 445.2 total yards per game.
The Cardinal offense has not managed more than 23 points in its last four games, and while it could take advantage of Colorado's average-at-best defense, the Buffaloes carry more potential for explosive plays.
Colorado averages 142.4 more passing yards per game than Stanford, and that is the aspect of the matchup where the Buffaloes should break out.
Colorado has not won a game by double digits since Week 2 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but that could change versus a Stanford team that has 13 fewer touchdowns through the air.
UNLV (-8) at Nevada
Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network
The UNLV Rebels are one of the better teams you do not know about.
UNLV is 4-1 and it has covered the spread in all five of its games.
The Rebels eclipsed the 40-point mark in each of their four victories, and they should reach that total once again on Saturday against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Nevada has one of the worst defenses in the FBS. The Wolf Pack allow 511.2 total yards per game and have held a single opponent under 30 points.
Nevada's lowest point concession of the season came in a 27-9 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs two weeks ago.
UNLV has the potential to take full advantage of Nevada's defensive shortcomings and come away with a double-digit point victory.
The Rebels need a big win to support their Mountain West title aspirations. A win would put them one game ahead of the loser of the Wyoming-Air Force game, which will leave three teams with undefeated records in Mountain West play.
