Is the Latest CM Punk-to-WWE Rumor a Work or Reality?

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's hard to tell if his controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling will be the end of the road for CM Punk or the stimulus that leads to an improbable return to WWE.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The polarizing Chicago native remains one of the most talked about figures in pro wrestling as everyone speculates about when he will grace a ring again.

This must feel like déjà vu for anyone even remotely familiar with Punk's career. After all, we went through a similar cycle of headlines for the first half of the year until he re-debuted for the premiere of AEW Collision.

However, one would have to assume he won't return to the company he made home after a seven-year absence from wrestling.

Never say never, but it's hard to imagine the 44-year-old will be able to mend all the bridges necessary to work with Tony Khan again. Ironically, most fans would have said the same about a potential return to WWE four years ago.

Now, the company that infamously fired him on his wedding day in 2014 seems like the most plausible destination for The Second City Saint. Well, at least it did early on in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series, which will take place at Allstate Arena in his hometown on November 25.

It's tough to determine how much of the current scuttlebutt surrounding the topic is real or hype. Nevertheless, we're in for yet another round of endless discussion about how the Ring of Honor Hall of Famer will end his career.

What We Know About CM Punk's Status With WWE

As of now, we don't know much about Punk's status because he hasn't spoken publicly since AEW fired him with cause after the incident at All In London on August 27. Even so, one could surmise that his silence means he plans to wrestle again.

If he simply planned to retire again, he probably would've said so by now, but that's an assumption. In reality, we don't know what he wants to do next because he has been uncharacteristically quiet for over a month.

However, fans began to pick up clues that he could return to WWE recently. Seth Rollins called himself "the best in the world." Commentator Corey Graves said: "The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world that he did not exist."

Of course, it's a well-known quote from The Usual Suspects and French literature. But Punk also famously used it in one of the best promos of his career, so most fans think of him when they hear it.

Lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura used the GTS finisher after he attacked Ricochet on the latest episode of Raw. Coincidentally, the Japanese star is friends with Kenta, who invented the move.

All of these things happened too close together to say it was merely a coincidence, but viewers may have also jumped to conclusions. Nonetheless, rumor has it that the former AEW world champion would be interested.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE ultimately decided not to sign him. But he didn't exactly close the door on the possibility: "There's no such thing as 'no forever' when it comes to WWE."

Sean Ross Sapp also provided more context on the situation via Fightful Select. His sources are "adamant that as of now, the two sides are not in talks" about a comeback.

Sapp went on to note that "several talents outright asked those in power about the possibility and rumors of Punk to WWE this week. They were told that, as things stand, he wasn't coming back to the company at this time."

The Verdict

It's unclear if a return to WWE is completely off the table, but it certainly seems like the company doesn't want fans to think it's happening at Survivor Series. That's specifically where the report from Fightful Select appears to line up with what Meltzer said.

Sure, that raises the question as to whether the "teases" were intentional or if it was truly under consideration. Regardless, the company hierarchy appeared to be dead set on squashing the rumors before they got out of hand.

There's still so much we don't know, but that doesn't suggest any of the decision-makers would like to raise anticipation for Punk. That's probably not a wise move heading into his hometown, where the crowd has hijacked shows before by chanting for him.

For that reason, the latest report would have to be true. Some skeptics may believe this is a way of keeping it a surprise, but this reads as a concentrated effort to avoid unintentional fanfare. WWE handled leaks about Cody Rhodes' return last year differently because the speculation was beneficial in the long run.

The company doesn't need to use these rumors to sell out Allstate Arena, and it's risky to allow the Chicago crowd to assume Punk will be there. That may not mean he will never return, but for now, we're left to wonder where he will show up next.