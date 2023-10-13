College Football Betting Odds Week 7: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

3 of 4

Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The rivalry clash between USC and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was the marquee game on the Week 7 slate when the 2023 schedule came out.

Saturday's matchup in South Bend still carries plenty of significance, but Notre Dame's Week 6 loss to the Louisville Cardinals took some shine off the contest.

Notre Dame is at the end of a brutal four-game stretch that started with a loss on the last play at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Irish then beat the Duke Blue Devils in a close game and lost on the road to Louisville.

Marcus Freeman's team likely will not make the CFB Playoff with two losses, but it could play spoiler against USC, win out and potentially qualify for a New Years' Six bowl.

Notre Dame holds the clear edge on defense. USC's unit gives up 141.9 total yards per game more than the Irish defense.

USC's defensive flaws were on full display in its three-overtime win over the Arizona Wildcats in which it barely escaped with a two-point victory.

USC allowed at least 28 points to each of its last three opponents, and if it does the same against Sam Hartman and Co., Williams may not be able to rescue the Trojans.

Notre Dame only allows 146.6 passing yards per game and it held Ohio State's Kyle McCord without a touchdown pass three weeks ago.