Finn Bálor, Ricochet and 25 Stars Who Would Be More Successful Outside WWE

Akira Tozawa



AT 5'7" and 156 pounds, Tozawa was never going to be more than a bit player in WWE, but since the Cruiserweight and 24/7 Championship are defunct, he cannot even get TV time most weeks. He could have a late career renaissance in a wrestling-focused company.



Cameron Grimes

Grimes cannot find success on the main roster. Even after recently bulking up, WWE cannot capitalize on his talent in the same NXT once did. He would steal the spotlight if he returned to Impact again with newfound confidence.



Karrion Kross (and Scarlett)

The Herald of Doomsday was set to take over independent wrestling following his first release from WWE. He may have made the wrong returning as the company has done nothing with him. He could be a world championship in MLW or NWA.



Scarlett should have fit perfectly in WWE, but because the company has not trusted her in the ring, she has been defined purely as a manager with a client who rarely performs and never wins. She can find much more success outside the system.



Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

