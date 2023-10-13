X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Nick Castellanos, Phillies Have Fans Dreaming of WS After Beating Braves in Game 4

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Four of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    No player in MLB history had ever posted a multi-homer game in back-to-back postseason contests heading into Thursday night's Game 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

    Enter Nick Castellanos.

    The Phillies slugger hit a pair of solo shots, pacing his team in a 3-1 win that sent them to the NLCS to face the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks.

    MLB @MLB

    Nick at Nite.<br><br>Castellanos got ALL THAT. 💪 <a href="https://t.co/98sEaKMC96">pic.twitter.com/98sEaKMC96</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Nick Castellanos:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLDS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLDS</a> Game 3: Two HR<br>NLDS Game 4: Two HR<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/2ysrRhj4Qr">pic.twitter.com/2ysrRhj4Qr</a>

    He also blasted a pair of homers during Wednesday's 10-2 win, though it was slightly overshadowed by Bryce Harper's two home runs and two lengthy staredowns directed toward Orlando "Attaboy" Arcia.

    But there was no sharing the spotlight on Thursday—Castellanos was the star of this show, and fans and pundits alike gave him his flowers as the Phillies moved one step closer to returning to the World Series:

    Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019

    Nick Castellanos = future World Series MVP. Calling it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a>

    F7amous @F7amous

    I haven't watched too much baseball this year but Bryce Harper and Castellanos deserve a World Series.

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    How amazing is baseball?<br><br>The first hitter in history to have back-to-back multihomer games in the postseason is ...<br><br>Nick Castellanos ...<br><br>A guy who has never had back-to-back multi-homer games in the regular season.<br><br>Because of course he is!

    Dave Sholler @DaveSholler

    Castellanos is on another level right now. Wow!

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    Nick Castellanos: clenched butt cheek killer.<br><br>Senses the negative vibes emerging and just hits a home run to ease your mind. Two nights in a row.<br><br>Really appreciate this as his superpower.

    Kevin Cooney @KevinCooney

    If I can respond like Castellanos the last two nights, I welcome a good punch in the face.

    James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer

    Castellanos must have been annoyed that his two-homer game got overshadowed by Bryce's so he just did it again lol.

    The Good Phight @TheGoodPhight

    Dear MLB,<br><br>We need to talk. Just kidding your format is fine and the Braves and their fans are a bunch of whiny frauds. Bryce Harper &amp; Nick Castellanos are too good. <br><br>Sincerely,<br><br>A Phan. <a href="https://t.co/YmBZH2ZpEx">pic.twitter.com/YmBZH2ZpEx</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I know people are gonna pile on the Braves for "choking" after the season they had, but that would be taking away from what the Phillies just did. Castellanos said it best. The postseason is a different animal. The Phillies know how to win in October. That's a hell of a team.

    Tyrone Johnson @TyJohnsonNews

    The Phillies on to the NLCS again!!!!! Castellanos was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!! Hungry for that ring!!!! <a href="https://t.co/aJssTwo7Tz">pic.twitter.com/aJssTwo7Tz</a>

    He was hardly the only standout for these Phillies, however.

    There was Trea Turner, who finished the game 4-for-4 with a solo home run of his own.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TREA TURNER WITH A SOLO SHOT FOR THE LEAD 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/busRKpukie">pic.twitter.com/busRKpukie</a>

    Nick Castellanos, Phillies Have Fans Dreaming of WS After Beating Braves in Game 4
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Starting pitcher Ranger Suárez pitched five sparkling innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out two.

    And Johan Rojas made the most important defensive play of the night, tracking down a Ronald Acuña Jr. blast to end the seventh inning after the Phillies' bullpen had walked the bases loaded.

    MLB @MLB

    Johan Rojas makes the catch and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> keep the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/xJwOvyggnk">pic.twitter.com/xJwOvyggnk</a>

    There was drama, too.

    Phillies fans were left in abject terror as Harper recoiled in pain in the top of the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Matt Olson, clutching his surgically repaired arm that forced him to move from right field to first base this season.

    But he returned to the field in the top of the ninth, and Philadelphia was able to breathe again.

    The Braves then put their first two hitters on base in the ninth, giving them runners on first and third with no outs. But Matt Strahm—who isn't the team's normal closer and had just two saves in the regular season, but was called upon after manager Rob Thomson went with José Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel earlier in the game to get out of jams—retired three straight batters to end the game.

    And so the Braves, who led baseball with 104 wins and tied the MLB record with 307 home runs during the regular season, were held to eight runs in four games and were sent packing.

    Castellanos, by himself, out-homered the Braves in this series, 4-3. And it was a huge reason why the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS for the second straight October.