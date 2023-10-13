Travis Kelce's Dominance Championed by Fans as Chiefs Cruise Past Broncos

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce was the Denver Broncos' anti-hero Thursday night.

And in a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get much going on the offensive side of the ball, their superstar tight end was dominant throughout at Arrowhead Stadium where the home fans (and Taylor Swift) enjoyed an ugly 19-8 win.

Kelce, who suffered an ankle injury in a Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, seemed just fine, racking up nine catches for 124 yards and providing a spark whenever Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense needed it.

And, boy, did they need it often.

Aside from the 124 yards that Kelce put up and the 62 that Isiah Pacheco got in the running game, Kansas City's electric offense managed to produce just 203 yards against a Broncos defense that's among the worst in the NFL.

The lack of real receiving threats outside of Kelce continues to be a big issue for the Chiefs as no other pass-catcher has been as consistent as him throughout the campaign thus far. Rookie Rashee Rice has been alright and had 72 yards Thursday.

Unfortunately, Kelce did have a moment when he was seen limping off the field, perhaps aggravating that ankle injury. He'll have 10 days to rest and recover before his next game.

NFL fans were singing his praises all night.