X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Travis Kelce's Dominance Championed by Fans as Chiefs Cruise Past Broncos

    Francisco RosaOctober 13, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce was the Denver Broncos' anti-hero Thursday night.

    And in a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get much going on the offensive side of the ball, their superstar tight end was dominant throughout at Arrowhead Stadium where the home fans (and Taylor Swift) enjoyed an ugly 19-8 win.

    Kelce, who suffered an ankle injury in a Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, seemed just fine, racking up nine catches for 124 yards and providing a spark whenever Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense needed it.

    And, boy, did they need it often.

    Aside from the 124 yards that Kelce put up and the 62 that Isiah Pacheco got in the running game, Kansas City's electric offense managed to produce just 203 yards against a Broncos defense that's among the worst in the NFL.

    The lack of real receiving threats outside of Kelce continues to be a big issue for the Chiefs as no other pass-catcher has been as consistent as him throughout the campaign thus far. Rookie Rashee Rice has been alright and had 72 yards Thursday.

    Unfortunately, Kelce did have a moment when he was seen limping off the field, perhaps aggravating that ankle injury. He'll have 10 days to rest and recover before his next game.

    Travis Kelce's Dominance Championed by Fans as Chiefs Cruise Past Broncos
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    NFL fans were singing his praises all night.

    NFL @NFL

    40 yards from Mahomes to Kelce!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ">https://t.co/U9rA3YdBnZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uP7WYG22F1">pic.twitter.com/uP7WYG22F1</a>

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    Travis Kelce had 109 yards in the 1st half. He's just the 2nd tight end to reach 100 Rec yds in a GAME this season.<br><br>Patrick Mahomes was a perfect 7-7 when targeting Kelce. <a href="https://t.co/xt0KRxZ5DT">pic.twitter.com/xt0KRxZ5DT</a>

    Ryan McFadden @ryanmcfadden_

    Travis Kelce: eight catches, 121 yards<br><br>Denver's pass catchers: 7 catches, 37 yards.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are must see TV

    rift @0v0Laker

    Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes tonight <a href="https://t.co/NB3k8LHoQu">pic.twitter.com/NB3k8LHoQu</a>

    Andrew @andyschraeder

    The Broncos trying to guard Kelce <br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsKC</a><a href="https://t.co/Roqis1TEdI">pic.twitter.com/Roqis1TEdI</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Kelce has<br><br>7 REC<br>109 YDS<br><br>AT THE HALF. 😮 <a href="https://t.co/9GXR2gRoci">pic.twitter.com/9GXR2gRoci</a>

    Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib

    TE Travis Kelce, in the *first half" tonight:<br>109 receiving yards<br><br>*All* Steelers tight ends put together, for the *whole season*: <br>105 receiving yards

    The Waiver Wire @WaiverWireASU

    Big night for Travis Kelce! Back to that elite TE1 status <a href="https://t.co/i6ncyLMFQb">https://t.co/i6ncyLMFQb</a>

    Chris Hagan @ChrisHaganTV

    Every time I watch the Chiefs I feel like Travis Kelce deserves more money. How does this team function without receivers?

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Travis Kelce in the 1st half:<br><br>7 TRG<br>7 REC<br>109 YDS<br><br>2nd-most yards in a GAME by a TE this year. <a href="https://t.co/FjN7Mx1dwq">pic.twitter.com/FjN7Mx1dwq</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Travis Kelce fantasy managers: <a href="https://t.co/sS4XwtKT4m">pic.twitter.com/sS4XwtKT4m</a>

    Kevin Adams @KevinAdams26

    Travis Kelce is a 34 year old tight end who runs like a 5 second 40. And Andy Reid is able to get him 10 yards wide ass open, religiously. It's just not fair.

    Fat.Wizard.King @Fat_Wizard_King

    How the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DenverBroncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DenverBroncos</a> decided to guard Travis Kelce today <a href="https://t.co/ryxthqIptV">pic.twitter.com/ryxthqIptV</a>

    Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor

    Travis Kelce, playing 4 days after sustaining a right low-ankle sprain, already has 7 receptions for 109 yards.

    The Will Pride @thewillpride

    Travis Kelce is the 2nd best Tight End of all time. As a Pats fan I am legally obligated to inform you Gronk is the best (that's a factual statement too).

    The AD's Office Podcast @theADsOffice

    Travis Kelce has heard people say Laporta has been the best TE in the league this season and would like a word <br><br>- D

    Rusty Shackleford @romello_jordan

    Travis Kelce always take off against the broncos…<br><br>Those are usually his best games of the season

    𝖻𝗅𝖺𝗂𝗓 ⛷ @blaiz10_

    Travis Kelce really the best TE in the nfl

    Show Me Football @ShowMeFB

    Travis Kelce having by far his best game of the year. On a bad ankle, too.

    Shaad. @ShaadSmooth

    Travis Kelce just the best to ever do it!

    Next up for Kelce and the Chiefs is another divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22.