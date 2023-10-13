49ers' George Kittle on Potential Fine for 'F--k Dallas' Shirt: 'I'd Do It Again'

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

Wearing a "F--k Dallas" T-shirt under his jersey was well worth it for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, even if he does receive a fine for doing so.

Kittle told reporters Thursday that he has no regrets about flashing the T-shirt during a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"100 percent," Kittle said. "I'd do it again."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the NFL was considering fining Kittle for a "personal message" uniform violation. The fine would be worth $10,927.

"I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So, it is what it is," Kittle said Thursday. "It was a decision I made, if they want to fine me, they fine me."

Kittle's "F--k Dallas" t-shirt was gray with blue lettering. It also included the Cowboys logo, which popped under his red jersey. He revealed it while celebrating Jordan Mason's touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the matchup.

Kittle's decision to wear the t-shirt stemmed from his desire to pay homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who played for the team from 1994-97. Plummer wore a shirt with the same words during the 1994 NFC Championship Game against America's Team.

"I appreciate the shout-out," Plummer said of Kittle's shirt in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. "Maybe sometime in the offseason, we can take a picture with both of us wearing our 'F--k Dallas' t-shirts."

The 49ers-Cowboys rivalry dates back to the 1960s, but it was perhaps at its peak during the 1990s when they met in three consecutive NFC Championship Games between the 1992 and 1994 seasons.

Dallas won the first two games and went on to win the 1993 and 1994 Super Bowls. San Francisco won the third meeting and went on to win the 1995 title.

The 49ers own a 20-19-1 record all-time against the Cowboys, and they have dominated the matchup in the 2020s, winning three of four meetings, two of which came during the playoffs.