5 Risks the Los Angeles Lakers Should Take This Season

1 of 5

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rui Hachimura only started nine of his 33 regular-season appearances for the Lakers in 2022-23 (he also had one playoff start). Generally speaking, it looks like coach Darvin Ham and the organization wants to give Davis as many minutes as possible playing alongside a more bruising big.

Jarred Vanderbilt weighs less than Hachimura, but he plays more like an old-school big, so he started 24 of his 26 Lakers games. And this summer, L.A. signed Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood, presumably pushing AD into more minutes at the 4.

But who says Hachimura can't check that box too?

The Lakers famously deployed him to defend Nikola Jokić in the conference finals, and though he didn't really slow him down over the course of the series, no one would have. The point is that Hachimura was willing and at least had brief stretches when it looked like Jokić was slightly less comfortable against him.

Against certain matchups, L.A. could appease Davis and his desire to play the 4 by putting Hachimura on the bigger matchup in the opposing frontcourt and letting AD roam as a shot-blocker.

Offensively, there's a lot less explaining to do. Hachimura is more dangerous than Vanderbilt (or Hayes or Wood, for that matter) at attacking closeouts. He has an intriguing post-up game. And since the start of the 2021-22 season, he's hit 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts (when you include the playoffs).

The spacing would be better with Hachimura than it would with Hayes or Vanderbilt. The defense would be more versatile with Hachimura than it would with Wood. It's bigger with Hachimura than it would be with Taurean Prince.