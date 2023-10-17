5 Reasons Victor Wembanyama for ROY Isn't a Sure Thing

3 of 5

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Assuming Jeremy Sochan is set to start again for the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama will wind up playing the 5 and facing centers. And most of the starters in the Western Conference are strong and physical.

Three to four times during the season, the 225-pound rookie will spend time matched up against Nikola Jokić, Walker Kessler, Jakob Poeltl, Alperen Şengün, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton, Steven Adams, Jusuf Nurkić and Ivica Zubac.

And there's still Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Myles Turner, Nikola Vučević, Jalen Duren and Jarrett Allen in the East.

Regardless of who's facing Wembanyama, his ball-handling and shot-making skill will always create an advantage offensively. And he'll compensate for lack of strength defensively with outrageous recovery length.

However, he did have some trouble with certain bigs in France. Aside from being vulnerable to getting moved backward under the hoop defending drives and back-to-the-basket possessions, offensively in the post, Wembanyama would resort to falling away or off balance after contact and failing to get to his spot.