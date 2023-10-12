Von Miller 'Couldn't Believe' How Bad Turf Was for Bills vs. Jaguars Game in London

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

It appears the NFL has some work to do on its playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

During an appearance Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show, Buffalo Bills star Von Miller ripped the turf at the home of Premier League side Tottenham after his team fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-20 in London on Sunday, suggesting that its unsafe for players to be competing on.

"I really couldn't believe we had high class athletes, $40 million athletes, playing on this stuff. It was insane," Miller said. "It just felt like it was hard and it was tight and it just felt stiff. It felt like it didn't have any padding underneath, and I've been playing football in the league for 13 years and that was some of the worst turf that I've played on."

Miller is only the latest Buffalo player to express his unhappiness with the playing surface at the stadium.

An unnamed Bills player told Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News that the turf felt like "f--king cement."

Bills nickelback Taron Johnson and left tackle Dion Dawkins were also among the players to talk about the playing surface while speaking with reporters after the game.

"That turf is terrible," Johnson said, per The Athletic's Tim Graham. "My foot got stuck in the ground, but I'm OK. Thank God.

"It was harder than usual, like it hasn't been used. I'm not saying that's an excuse (for losing), but I know that's why my foot got stuck in the ground."

Several players suffered injuries at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Linebacker Matt Milano is sidelined indefinitely with a knee/lower leg injury and Jaguars left tackle Walker Little is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium features a grass surface for soccer games that can be replaced with artificial turf for NFL games. According to Graham, it is a Hellas "soft-top" surface, which is what the Dallas Cowboys use at AT&T Stadium.

There has been an ongoing debate about artificial turf vs. natural grass in the NFL as players continue to advocate for artificial surfaces to be replaced due to injuries. One of the most significant players to have recently suffered an injury on artificial turf is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles at MetLife Stadium during the team's season opener last month. MetLife Stadium is notorious for receiving complaints about its artificial playing surface.

According to data compiled by the NFL and NFLPA between 2018 and 2021, lower extremity, non-contact injury rates were higher on artificial surfaces than on natural grass.

More than half of the NFL's 32 teams use some form of artificial turf at their stadiums, likely because it requires less maintenance and allows for other events to occur at the stadium throughout the year without damage being done to the field.