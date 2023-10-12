Nuggets GM: Jamal Murray Trying to 'Maximize His Earnings' by Waiting on New Contract

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray did not ink a long-term extension with the Denver Nuggets this offseason, but general manager Calvin Booth does not see that as a concern for the star guard's future with the franchise.

"I think (Murray) is just trying to maximize his earnings," Booth told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "Look, he's an All-NBA talent. I think he knows what the benchmark is, what he needs to achieve. I mean, obviously, at the end of the day, it's in the voters' hands, not his. But whatever is in his control to make that team, we fully expect him to do it this year. We're moving forward as if he's going to be a supermax guy because I know when Jamal sets his mind to something it usually happens."

Murray would be eligible for a supermax extension if he is named to an All-NBA team this season. It would be quite the leap for the 26-year-old given he's never made an All-Star team, let alone an All-NBA squad, but Murray's playoff brilliance in the Nuggets' championship run last season cannot be discounted.

Murray averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists in Denver's 20 playoff games, emerging as a true co-star next to Nikola Jokić. The Kentucky product has consistently outperformed his regular-season numbers in the playoffs throughout his career, something he'll look to change by ascending during the 2023-24 campaign.

Murray is eligible for a three-year, $144 million extension at the moment. He is under contract for $36 million in 2024-25, the final year of his five-year, $158.2 million deal he signed in 2019.