World Series 2023: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

To suggest that the Houston Astros were overlooked by pundits entering the postseason would be fair.

The defending world champions struggled with health and pitching all season and the idea of them being able to run it back in a league that featured a young, high-powered Orioles team, a big-money Rangers roster, and a Twins squad that featured their former teammate Carlos Correa, was understandably questionable.

Like the regular season, these playoffs have been anything but pretty for the Astros.

Ace Framber Valdez was hit hard in game two against Minnesota, giving up seven hits, and five earned runs in just 4.1 innings of work. The bats came alive and roughed up the AL Central champs in the first and third games, and Houston was able to fend off the Twins in a deciding Game 4.

Unpretty, sure, but the results are undeniable.

Houston knows what it needs to do to go on a run to the World Series.

So does manager Dusty Baker, who got over the proverbial hump a year ago.

Opposing him in the ALCS? Just Bruce Bochy, himself a three-time World Series-winning manager with the San Francisco Giants. If there was one skipper in this postseason with the ability and knowledge to knock off Baker and Co., it is Bochy.

But will he?

It will be tough, even with the red-hot roster he will bring with him.

After an abysmal start to his time in Houston, Jose Abreu has heated up this postseason, hitting three home runs and tallying eight RBIs. Yordan Alvarez has accounted for seven total runs, four homers, six RBIs, and an OPS of 1.783.

That one-two punch, coupled with postseason veterans Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker make for a tough match-up for any opposing team, especially considering their success since 2017.

The Astros have played in four World Series since then and not missed a single ALCS in that span. They have been the epitome of consistency and are seemingly made for these spots. Not only do they know the pressure, and apparently thrive under it, but they have a 9-4 record here in 2023 against these Rangers.

There is much to be said about momentum, as we have seen with Texas, Philadelphia, and Arizona in these playoffs, but there is also something to be said about the "been here, done this" mentality that the Astros will approach the high-stakes series with.