Mookie Betts, Dodgers Called Out as Frauds By Fans After Being Swept By D-Backs

Mookie Betts, Dodgers Called Out as Frauds By Fans After Being Swept By D-BacksOctober 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the postseason in 11 straight years and 15 times in total since 2004. They've won the NL West 13 times in that span, have reached the World Series three times and have regularly featured a star-studded, payroll-stretching roster.
And through it all, they've managed to win exactly one title, in 2020's pandemic-shortened season.
So when the Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, 4-2, completing a three-game sweep to end their season in the NLDS, it was hardly a surprise for many fans and pundits around baseball.
Sure, the circumstances of this particular loss were surprising. No team in baseball history had ever hit four solo homers in a postseason inning until the D-Backs pulled off the feat against Dodgers' starter Lance Lynn in the bottom of the third.
MLB @MLB
Count 'em!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Dbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dbacks</a> are the first team in MLB history to hit FOUR homers in a single <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> inning! <a href="https://t.co/gW89bANgtu">pic.twitter.com/gW89bANgtu</a>
But in general, the feeling was the same—come October, the Dodgers choke. It's just what they do:
Doug McKain @DMAC_LA
The Dodgers have made history in all of the wrong ways this series. <br><br>If they don't come back and win tonight, this will go down as the most embarrassing postseason loss in franchise history. <br><br>Getting swept by an 84-win D-Backs team is unacceptable even with the injuries.
Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV
The Dodgers won 100 games in 2023. <br>The Dodgers won 111 games in 2022. <br>The Dodgers won 106 games in 2021. <br>The Dodgers won 106 games in 2019. <br><br>In 3 of the last 4 full seasons of play, the Dodgers have had 100+ wins & yet have been knocked out in the NLDS. That is unacceptable.
Kendall Baker @kendallbaker
The D-Backs won 16 fewer games than the Dodgers, so this would be the sixth-biggest playoff upset ever.<br><br>— 1906 WS: CHW (-23) def CHC<br>— 2022 NLDS: SD (-22) def LAD<br>— 2001 ALCS: NYY (-22) def SEA<br>— 2021 NLCS: ATL (-18) def LAD<br>— 1973 NLCS: NYM (-17) def CIN<br>— 2023 NLDS: ARI (-16)…
It should be noted that the Dodgers showed life in the top of the seventh, pushing across two runs on four straight singles. That brief glint of hope only made the eventual loss all the more painful for Dodgers fans.
There will be plenty of blame to go around. Manager Dave Roberts won't be spared:
Noah Camras @noahcamras
I'm all for blaming Dave Roberts for leaving Lance Lynn in too long (even though just 1 HR from Lynn probably loses the Dodgers this game) but this NLDS is far from his fault.<br><br>Dave Roberts is not out there swinging the bats. He's not the one forgetting how to hit in October.
Neither will a lineup that struggled to generate many runs. Superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, each legitimate MVP candidates this season, went 1-for-21 in the series.
Samantha Nicole @SamAlexander22
This sweep falls squarely on Mookie and Freddie. I know, I know, but outside of Kershaw's meltdown (and he's injured btw), everyone else has performed as expected and those two might as well have gone to the plate without an a bat. They look positively baffled up there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a>
The pitching staff dealt with plenty of injuries, sure, but the starters who did take the mound—including Clayton Kershaw, ever beleaguered come October—were absolutely blasted by the Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers will be back. They'll probably make a push to sign Shohei Ohtani. New talent will come up from the farm system. The core is talented and will produce yet again. Another strong regular season in 2024 feels likely.
Still, the specter of October looms. The Dodgers are like the character in the horror movie who dies almost instantly.
"No, no, no, Dodgers—don't go into that room!" their fans yell in the theater. "The killer is in that room!"
But they walk in anyway. They can't help it. It's the room where playoff baseball is played.