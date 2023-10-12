Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchOctober 12, 2023
Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season brings with it the latest round of start-or-sit debates for fantasy football managers.
This article, meanwhile, just so happens to have answers to your lineup questions.
To help simplify the process of ordering your roster, we're providing one play and one bench recommendation at each of the three fantasy positions.
Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
Fields stumbled out of the gate this season, but his past two outings have loudly hinted that he's again one of the elite fantasy options at the position. He had four touchdown passes in each contest, throwing for a total of 617 yards while rushing for another 82 yards.
He might be on his way toward becoming a locked-in fantasy starter again, and he should take another sizable step in that direction when he goes up against a Vikings defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
Sit: Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints (at Houston Texans)
If Carr is anywhere close to starter consideration for your fantasy team, then it's time to start examining the trade market or even the waiver wire to find an alternative. He cleared the 300-yard passing mark in Week 1, but hasn't reached 230 passing yards since and is on a three-game streak of failing to throw for even 200 yards.
His floor and ceiling are seemingly falling by the game, and there is no reason to expect that trend to reverse any time soon.
Start: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Denver Broncos)
Because Pacheco seldom handles a huge workload—he's had 20-plus touches just once this season—it can be a little tricky to project when his big games are coming.
Or, that's usually the case, at least. This week, though, he's an automatic start against Denver's dismal defense. It's not just that the Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs, it's that the gap in average fantasy scoring allowed is wider between them and the second-most generous defense (10.9 points per game) than the one between Nos. 2 and 17 on that list (10.3).
Sit: Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers (at Miami Dolphins)
The deeper the Panthers get into this season, the less inclined they seem to use Sanders. In Week 5, he set a slew of season-lows, including seven carries, one target and 32 scrimmage yards (which matched his Week 4 output). A touchdown machine in Philadelphia last season (11), he has managed a single score so far.
While the Dolphins run defense isn't particularly worrisome, that only matters if the Panthers keep things close enough to use their running game. If Miami's high-powered offense puts early points on the board, Carolina could abandon its ground game pretty quickly.
Start: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings (at Chicago Bears)
With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, the Vikings need a new top target for Kirk Cousins (as long as the likely trade candidate remains in Minnesota). Addison sure looks like the best option.
The rookie first-rounder has had an electric start to the season, his Week 4 dud notwithstanding. In his other four outings, he's had at least 50 receiving yards, and he caught touchdown passes in three of those games. He should put up numbers against an exploitable Bears secondary.
Sit: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (at Kansas City Chiefs)
The idea of a Jeudy breakout might be fun, but the reality is it just may not be in the cards. He's still waiting on his first touchdown reception and his first 100-yard effort of the season. in fact, he's only reached 60 receiving yards once in four games.
Hopefully, he'll snap out of this funk at some point, but don't look the light bulb to click against a Kansas City defense allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.