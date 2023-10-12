Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Because Pacheco seldom handles a huge workload—he's had 20-plus touches just once this season—it can be a little tricky to project when his big games are coming.

Or, that's usually the case, at least. This week, though, he's an automatic start against Denver's dismal defense. It's not just that the Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs, it's that the gap in average fantasy scoring allowed is wider between them and the second-most generous defense (10.9 points per game) than the one between Nos. 2 and 17 on that list (10.3).

