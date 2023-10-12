Fantasy Football Week 6 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

1 of 3

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Fantasy managers seemingly remain skeptical of Howell, as his rostership isn't exactly where you'd expect it to be for someone who has scored the 14th-most fantasy points at their position, per NFL.com.



His lack of track record might me to blame, as the 2022 fifth-round pick came into this campaign having thrown just 19 passes. Or maybe folks can't get over how absolutely brutal he looked in Week 3 against Buffalo, when he finished with a season-low 170 passing yards and a season-high four interceptions.



If you can overlook that disastrous outing, though, Howell has otherwise been on a tear. In the other three of his last four games, he threw for at least 290 yards with five total touchdowns against a single interception. It's also worth mentioning he has rushed 10 times for 59 yards over his past two contests.

