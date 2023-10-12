Braves' Orlando Arcia: Bryce Harper Comment Wasn't Supposed to Leave Clubhouse

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Bryce Harper Comment Wasn't Supposed to Leave ClubhouseOctober 12, 2023
Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia told reporters that his post-Game 2 comments regarding Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper were not meant to leave the clubhouse.
Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia relayed the remarks.
Game 2 of Atlanta and Philadelphia's National League Championship Series ended in dramatic fashion on Monday after the Braves doubled Harper off first base. A leaping Michael Harris center field catch and a subsequent relay finished the 5-4 Atlanta victory.
Fox Sports' Jake Mintz soon captured the scene in the Braves' postgame locker room, and he reported on Arcia's remarks in particular: "...Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing 'ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!' repeatedly as reporters circled the room."
Atlanta didn't have much to laugh about Wednesday as Harper smacked two of the Phillies' six home runs in a 10-2 home win, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series. Harper notably stared down Arcia as he rounded second base each time.
Harper told reporters afterward that the staredown was in response to Arcia's comments:
After Wednesday, Harper has five hits in 11 at-bats against the Braves in this year's NLDS, including three home runs, three runs and five RBI.
Philadelphia will now look to close out the NLDS at home on Thursday evening. An Atlanta victory sends the series back to Georgia for a matchup-deciding Game 5.