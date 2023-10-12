X

    Braves' Orlando Arcia: Bryce Harper Comment Wasn't Supposed to Leave Clubhouse

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks at Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves after he hits a three run home run during the third inning of Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves on October 11, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia told reporters that his post-Game 2 comments regarding Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper were not meant to leave the clubhouse.

    Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia relayed the remarks.

    Spencer McKercher @swmckercher

    On if he meant for Harper to hear what he said:<br><br>"No, he wasn't supposed to hear it, that's why we were saying it in the clubhouse." <a href="https://t.co/aoH0CC8Pdp">https://t.co/aoH0CC8Pdp</a>

    Game 2 of Atlanta and Philadelphia's National League Championship Series ended in dramatic fashion on Monday after the Braves doubled Harper off first base. A leaping Michael Harris center field catch and a subsequent relay finished the 5-4 Atlanta victory.

    Fox Sports' Jake Mintz soon captured the scene in the Braves' postgame locker room, and he reported on Arcia's remarks in particular: "...Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing 'ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!' repeatedly as reporters circled the room."

    Atlanta didn't have much to laugh about Wednesday as Harper smacked two of the Phillies' six home runs in a 10-2 home win, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series. Harper notably stared down Arcia as he rounded second base each time.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia heckled Bryce Harper after taking Game 2 W<br><br>Harper stared down Arcia after both of his HR's tonight 👀😬 <a href="https://t.co/yKNp0veYOD">pic.twitter.com/yKNp0veYOD</a>

    Harper told reporters afterward that the staredown was in response to Arcia's comments:

    SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP

    Bryce Harper says he enjoys the banter when asked about Arcia's comments: "Yeah, I stared right at him." <a href="https://t.co/cwhB1UnJsh">pic.twitter.com/cwhB1UnJsh</a>

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Bryce Harper says his teammates told him about what Orlando Arcia said. And his teammates looked at him and said, what are you gonna do about it? 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/xKsIx0bD5t">https://t.co/xKsIx0bD5t</a>

    After Wednesday, Harper has five hits in 11 at-bats against the Braves in this year's NLDS, including three home runs, three runs and five RBI.

    Philadelphia will now look to close out the NLDS at home on Thursday evening. An Atlanta victory sends the series back to Georgia for a matchup-deciding Game 5.