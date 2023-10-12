Braves' Orlando Arcia: Bryce Harper Comment Wasn't Supposed to Leave Clubhouse

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia told reporters that his post-Game 2 comments regarding Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper were not meant to leave the clubhouse.

Spencer McKercher of NBC Sports Philadelphia relayed the remarks.

Game 2 of Atlanta and Philadelphia's National League Championship Series ended in dramatic fashion on Monday after the Braves doubled Harper off first base. A leaping Michael Harris center field catch and a subsequent relay finished the 5-4 Atlanta victory.

Fox Sports' Jake Mintz soon captured the scene in the Braves' postgame locker room, and he reported on Arcia's remarks in particular: "...Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing 'ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!' repeatedly as reporters circled the room."

Atlanta didn't have much to laugh about Wednesday as Harper smacked two of the Phillies' six home runs in a 10-2 home win, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series. Harper notably stared down Arcia as he rounded second base each time.

Harper told reporters afterward that the staredown was in response to Arcia's comments:

After Wednesday, Harper has five hits in 11 at-bats against the Braves in this year's NLDS, including three home runs, three runs and five RBI.