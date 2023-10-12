Biggest Takeaways After Connor Bedard's Electrifying Pair of Games, 1st NHL Goal

1 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The media attention is good, actually, and the kid is taking it in stride.

There are several layers to unpeel, here. First, we must acknowledge the media coverage Bedard is getting and why he is getting it. He is the first No. 1 overall first-line center jumping into the NHL with ESPN and TNT as comfortable rights-holders, the first No. 1 overall pick without any COVID media restrictions, and the first No. 1 overall pick with a career projection on par with that of Connor McDavid.



At first, Bedard came off as a bit generic and cookie-cutter with the media in his interviews after going No. 1 overall in 2023. But he seems to have already grown into the spotlight since joining the NHL club for training camp, and perhaps he's done so by leaning into that cookie-cutter vibe, but including himself in the joke and breaking the fourth wall.

The Blackhawks have been providing him with help and saw the vision beforehand, adding veterans like Corey Perry and Nick Foligno to help him get acclimated to the league.

NBC Chicago did a great article detailing what it's been like for Blackhawks management and PR to have such fanfare around a potentially generational player, how they've prepared him and how they've prepared themselves.

"When you add into the mix something like Connor's experience so far, you stay in touch with them to make sure they're in the right spot," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson told NBC. "If you need to dial it back a little bit, you have to, but we haven't had that experience so far. You see how well he's handled things. He's in a good spot and he feels ready, so we're happy and excited for him."