    Bryce Harper's 2 HRs Electrify Fans as Phillies Beat Braves in 2023 NLDS Game 3

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning during Game 3 of the Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Bryce Harper smashed two home runs—including a three-run shot amid a six-run third inning—to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 home win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday in Citizens Bank Park.

    The Phillies hit six homers, including two more from Nick Castellanos and one apiece via Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh.

    Harper's three-run bomb—a sky-high 408-foot blast to right field—gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    HE TRIED TO WARN 'EM <a href="https://t.co/284lM8XeFM">pic.twitter.com/284lM8XeFM</a>

    A Castellanos solo bomb and a JT Realmuto two-run double sandwiched the Harper homer.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    BALL GO BOOM <a href="https://t.co/kCcsvonPQ9">pic.twitter.com/kCcsvonPQ9</a>

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    DRIVE 'EM HOME J.T. <a href="https://t.co/TQD2lNqepl">pic.twitter.com/TQD2lNqepl</a>

    In his next at-bat, Harper added another towering rainbow blast to dead-center field to give Philadelphia a 7-1 fifth-inning edge.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    Atta-boy, Harper <a href="https://t.co/mcThfdrC3s">pic.twitter.com/mcThfdrC3s</a>

    For good measure, Turner added a sixth-inning homer before Castellanos and Marsh went back-to-back in the eighth.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    KEEP 'EM COMING BOYS <a href="https://t.co/XdcjCc8FQu">pic.twitter.com/XdcjCc8FQu</a>

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    PEEP LIAM 🥹 <a href="https://t.co/Cr4qhyQ2W9">pic.twitter.com/Cr4qhyQ2W9</a>

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    WE'RE WORKING AS FAST AS WE CAN THX FOR YOUR PATIENCE <a href="https://t.co/BORR2yVq4J">pic.twitter.com/BORR2yVq4J</a>

    Last season, Harper's tremendous October run catapulted the Phillies to the National League pennant.

    It appears that Harper is doing more of the same again. Through three games against the 104-win Braves in the NLDS, Harper has five hits in 11 at-bats, including three home runs, three runs and five RBI.

    This game was also clearly personal for Harper based on his double staredown of Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after each homer.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia heckled Bryce Harper after taking Game 2 W<br><br>Harper stared down Arcia after both of his HR's tonight 👀😬 <a href="https://t.co/yKNp0veYOD">pic.twitter.com/yKNp0veYOD</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Bryce Harper stared down Orlando Arcia AGAIN 😳 <a href="https://t.co/jPYLcWrDzm">pic.twitter.com/jPYLcWrDzm</a>

    Game 2 ended with Harper getting picked off first on a double play following a leaping Michael Harris grab in center field to cap a 5-4 Atlanta win.

    After the game, Fox Sports' Jake Mintz relayed the scene from the postgame locker room, with the capper being Arcia's reaction to Harper's unfortunate ending: "...Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing 'ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!' repeatedly as reporters circled the room."

    Harper clearly got the last laugh Wednesday, and fans and analysts were in awe of another sensational playoff performance.

    Franzke & LA @FranzkeLA

    Bryce Harper completes his journey to becoming a true Philadelphian by achieving success fueled exclusively by spite

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    There's never been an athlete tailored to play for a city like Bryce Harper is for Philadelphia. <br><br>I will never get over it &amp; I will never stop watching this. Chills &amp; tears.<a href="https://t.co/Il5GJ9OIAd">pic.twitter.com/Il5GJ9OIAd</a>

    BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history

    That was quick. The Bryce Harper stare down already hanging in The Louvre <a href="https://t.co/XrfOLZMcCw">pic.twitter.com/XrfOLZMcCw</a>

    🦇Batthew🦇 @PanasonicDX4500

    I don't know if there's ever been a more clutch Philadelphia athlete in my lifetime than Bryce Harper. We can argue over "best", but like the moment is never too big for him.

    Baseball's Greatest Moments @BBGreatMoments

    Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330,000,000 deal is one of the biggest bargains in baseball.<br><br>Roughly 27 million a year for Harper is an absolute steal. <a href="https://t.co/5V0NmXMXPN">pic.twitter.com/5V0NmXMXPN</a>

    Tim Kelly @TimKellySports

    Bryce Harper just hit a second home run. Whether or not he took offense to the Arcia comments, history will remember it that way. And this is a legendary response.

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    Bryce Harper is the definition of a superstar. <br><br>Built for October. Elevates his game. A Postseason OPS of almost 1.000. Dude lives for postseason baseball. Respect. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/2cdxYfDo9F">pic.twitter.com/2cdxYfDo9F</a>

    Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod

    Bryce Harper to Orlando Arcia. <a href="https://t.co/Rsv3t7NZUi">pic.twitter.com/Rsv3t7NZUi</a>

    The Good Phight @TheGoodPhight

    BRYCE HARPER IS NOT HUMAN!!!!!!<br><br>Orlando Arcia this is on you bud

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Time &amp; time &amp; time again, I continue to be amazed at how unbelievable Bryce Harper is. Every single year, every single clutch situation, he comes through. He's incredible.<br><br>We are blessed beyond words to watch this man play baseball for the city of Philadelphia. Amazing.

    Robbie Hyde @gingersnaphyde

    Bryce Harper to Orlando Arcia rn <a href="https://t.co/IsxGal3OF3">pic.twitter.com/IsxGal3OF3</a>

    Joey @JoeyMulinaro

    Bryce Harper is the ultimate "kid from a neighboring town that's been in the papers &amp; on tv that you and your teammates say things like 'pfff I'm not scared he can't be THAT good'" only to play him as a 16 year old and he blasts one off you that still hasn't landed

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Bryce Harper has become of my favorite athletes all time<br><br>Dude is a Bigtime deliverer <a href="https://t.co/PWQCci2Ufs">https://t.co/PWQCci2Ufs</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Bryce Harper is a $330M bargain <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a>

    Tipping Pitches @tipping_pitches

    I think maybe Orlando Arcia messed up

    Philadelphia will look to close out the NLDS on Thursday at home in Game 4 at 6:07 p.m. ET. If Atlanta wins, then the Braves will host a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.