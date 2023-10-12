Bryce Harper's 2 HRs Electrify Fans as Phillies Beat Braves in 2023 NLDS Game 3

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bryce Harper smashed two home runs—including a three-run shot amid a six-run third inning—to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 home win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday in Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies hit six homers, including two more from Nick Castellanos and one apiece via Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh.

Harper's three-run bomb—a sky-high 408-foot blast to right field—gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead.

A Castellanos solo bomb and a JT Realmuto two-run double sandwiched the Harper homer.

In his next at-bat, Harper added another towering rainbow blast to dead-center field to give Philadelphia a 7-1 fifth-inning edge.

For good measure, Turner added a sixth-inning homer before Castellanos and Marsh went back-to-back in the eighth.

Last season, Harper's tremendous October run catapulted the Phillies to the National League pennant.

It appears that Harper is doing more of the same again. Through three games against the 104-win Braves in the NLDS, Harper has five hits in 11 at-bats, including three home runs, three runs and five RBI.

This game was also clearly personal for Harper based on his double staredown of Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after each homer.

Game 2 ended with Harper getting picked off first on a double play following a leaping Michael Harris grab in center field to cap a 5-4 Atlanta win.

After the game, Fox Sports' Jake Mintz relayed the scene from the postgame locker room, with the capper being Arcia's reaction to Harper's unfortunate ending: "...Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing 'ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!' repeatedly as reporters circled the room."

Harper clearly got the last laugh Wednesday, and fans and analysts were in awe of another sensational playoff performance.