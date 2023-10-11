Doc Rivers: James Harden Opting Into 76ers Contract Signaled 'Trouble in Paradise'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden's continued employment with the Philadelphia 76ers, despite a summer in which he tried to force his way to the Los Angeles Clippers, remains one of the NBA's most enduring storylines heading into the 2023-24 season.

And his former head coach, Doc Rivers, offered some insight into the situation during an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today (1:11 mark):

"I don't know if I saw it coming because I did think that they would all figure it out. But obviously, once you saw James opt in, you knew there was trouble in paradise. You just knew that. I believe he believed that he was going to get taken care of at some point. He didn't, and he's upset by it. And then the Sixers are thinking more team-wise and future-wise in what they want to do. So it's a tough situation, and I would be surprised if it's resolved unless there's a trade."

