USC's Caleb Williams Hyped by NFL Exec: 'He's Head and Shoulders Above Everyone Else'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and league executives believe there's no question that he's the best player available in the upcoming draft class.

"The tape is elite," a high-ranking NFC front-office person told The Athletic's Dan Pompei. "The game seems really slow for him. He can make every throw you'd ever want from the pocket and he can run if he needs to. What he does is rare, and he's head and shoulders above everyone else."

There has been speculation that Williams could return to USC in 2024 instead of declaring for the NFL draft after his father, Carl, indicated in a GQ Sports profile on the signal-caller that he could return to the Trojans if he doesn't like the team that lands the top pick.

"The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards," the elder Williams said. "The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation."

However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported last week that NFL executives still believe Williams will be in the NFL next season. They cited his "incredible leadership traits" and his lack of entitlement.

Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2024 draft, followed by a group that includes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., among others.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently ranked the draft-eligible quarterbacks in tiers, with Williams and Maye ranked in tier one. McCarthy and Ewers were placed into tier two, Daniels and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders were ranked in tier three and Penix was among those to be ranked in tier four.

Williams was always pegged to be a high first-round draft pick, but he solidified himself as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

The 21-year-old is also off to a strong start in 2023, and he's once again among the top Heisman contenders. He has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 124 yards and six scores.

Whichever team lands the No. 1 overall pick will have the opportunity to select Williams, and right now there are several teams that could use a new signal-caller, such as the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft, but he has struggled mightily this season, having tossed six interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.

New England currently sits last in the AFC East with a 1-4 record and there's really not much hope among fans that they'll turn things around this year.