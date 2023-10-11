Raheem Mostert, Dolphins' Updated Fantasy Outlook After De'Von Achane's Knee Injury

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy football managers and the Miami Dolphins received some difficult news Wednesday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported running back De'Von Achane was placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

That means the breakout rookie will miss Miami's next four games against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs before he is eligible to return.

Fantasy players who took a chance on the Texas A&M product were rewarded in the early portion of the season, as Achane tallied 460 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to go with nine catches for 67 yards and two scores through the air.

Attention now turns elsewhere in the fantasy community, and Raheem Mostert becomes a must-start with RB 1 potential as long as Achane is sidelined.

Miami's offense has been unstoppable and is first in the league in points (36.2), total yards (513.6), passing yards (327.8) and rushing yards (185.8) per game this season. There is nothing this unit doesn't do well, and the result has been fantasy football gold for managers who have any number of Dolphins playmakers.

Mostert hasn't been as explosive as Achane, but he totaled 314 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and 15 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown as a receiver in his first five games. He was someone who should have already been in starting lineups when Achane was healthy, so this only elevates his ceiling into someone who can lead fantasy teams to a win any given week.

The presence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle means opposing defenses can only commit so many players to stop the run. That is one reason Mostert and Achane have found so much success and why fantasy managers should look deeper on the depth chart as long as the latter is out.

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry suggested "Savon Ahmed and Chris Brooks are deep league stashes" until Jeff Wilson Jr. returns, but agent Drew Rosenhaus told Miami reporter Josh Moser that the Dolphins are set to activate Wilson from injured reserve.

That makes Wilson the must-get target on the waiver wire.

The North Texas product played five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before suiting up for Miami last season. He has run for 2,125 yards and 18 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry in 53 career games while adding 481 yards and five scores through the air.

His numbers aren't spectacular, but he is a veteran who is familiar with the system and set to enter a situation that is tailor-made for running back production. If he finds quick success upon his return, he will likely occupy the same role Achane did alongside Mostert.