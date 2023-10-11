X

NFL

    Giants' Daniel Jones Misses Wednesday's Practice, Will Be Day-to-Day with Neck Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with a neck injury.

    Giants coach Brian Daboll said Jones is feeling sorer now than he was earlier in the week, which is not an encouraging sign for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jones was injured late in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

    Daboll also told reporters tight end Darren Waller will miss Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.

