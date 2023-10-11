Giants' Daniel Jones Misses Wednesday's Practice, Will Be Day-to-Day with Neck Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with a neck injury.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Jones is feeling sorer now than he was earlier in the week, which is not an encouraging sign for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jones was injured late in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Daboll also told reporters tight end Darren Waller will miss Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.

