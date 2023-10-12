NFL Picks Week 6 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans got gashed by Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (165 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 5. However, that game was very uncharacteristic for the Titans defense, which is stout up front and generally sound against the run.



Even after Moss' breakout day, the Titans rank second in yards per carry allowed (3.6). That's going to present problems for the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's London game.



If the Ravens are going to get back in the win column, they're going to have to rely on Lamar Jackson and the passing game.



New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has dialed up some new concepts this season, and Baltimore appears to finally have found a No. 1 receiver in rookie Zay Flowers. It's led to some great efficiency from Jackson, who is completing a career-best 69.9 percent of his passes.



Still, the Ravens haven't leaned heavily on the pass yet, and Jackson has only reached 223 passing yards twice this season. Given the matchup, he should hit it again in Week 6.

