ESPN: Patriots Likely to Be in 2024 QB Market If Mac Jones' Struggles Continue

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may be committed to Mac Jones as their Week 6 starter, but 2024 is another question entirely.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the Patriots will "definitely" be in the market for a new quarterback next offseason if Jones continues to struggle.

Jones will start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders but is reportedly on a short leash after being benched in consecutive weeks in favor of Bailey Zappe. The Patriots have been outscored by 69 points in blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Jones has thrown for 1,008 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions through the first five weeks of the season. After opening with a promising 316-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones has seen his passing yards total dip in each subsequent week, reaching a season-low of 110 yards against New Orleans.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien pushed back on the suggestion Jones could use a week on the bench to get himself refocused.

"Those are on your days off, I guess, you can take a little mental break," O'Brien said Tuesday. "But it's the grind of the season. In order to be in this league as a coach, as a player, as anybody in this league, you have to be mentally tough. There's a grind that goes into the league, and it's a 17-week grind."

The Patriots could be in line to stealthily tank the rest of the 2023 season and join the Caleb Williams chase. Most view the USC quarterback as the top player in the 2024 draft class, and his improvisational skills have been compared to Patrick Mahomes.