Bucks' Damian Lillard Says Having Giannis as Lob Partner Is Like 'Cheat Code'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Damian Lillard is already loving life next to his Milwaukee Bucks co-star.

The veteran point guard told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he's coming to understand how Giannis Antetokounmpo is unlike any other teammate he has had to this point.

Lillard cited one specific example in which he threw the ball inside and watched as Antetokounmpo snatched it out of the air before throwing down a two-handed dunk.

"So, it's just different because it was like, that's a cheat code," Lillard said. "To just be able to throw a ball up and have somebody be coordinated enough to hold his guy off, go up, catch it, come down on balance, go up and no dribble, no step and dunk it, you know, over people. So, I mean, it's … it's definitely different, man."

Team-building in the NBA can be very difficult. General managers have to construct a roster that's not only cohesive on the court but also meshes well off it. And sometimes, the formula is as simple as pairing a devastating rim attacker with one of the most efficient offensive guards in the league.

During Milwaukee's media day, Lillard said he expected to form a lethal two-man game with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the two-time NBA MVP would inevitably make his life easier, too.

Opposing teams will know exactly what's coming, yet they can only do so much to neutralize Antetokounmpo's and Lillard's combination of playmaking and shooting.